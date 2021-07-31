Vivo X70 Series Indian pricing is a hint and may be available in September





The Vivo X70 series is a smartphone that will be released by a Chinese phone maker. The device will also be the successor to the Vivo X60, which was introduced in India in March of this year. Previously, the new lineup was scheduled to launch in India in September in collaboration with the Indian Premier League. Strings that support the advent of smartphones are back on the web. The pricing of the two Vivo X70 models in India was hinted at to see which devices will be available in India soon.

The new lineup will include three smartphones: Vivo X70, Vivo X70 Pro and Vivo X70 Pro +. The Vivo X70 Pro is reportedly priced at around Rs 50,000, while the Pro + model can be priced at Rs 70,000. The price of the standard model has not been disclosed, but it is cheaper than the Pro model, which is likely to fall below Rs 49,000.

Previously, the device specifications were also a hint. The vanilla model is said to have a Full HD + display with a centrally drilled cutout. The screen supports a refresh rate of 120Hz. In addition, the phone comes with an f / 1.15 aperture camera with 5-axis image stabilization.

The Vivo X70 Pro +, on the other hand, is designed to feature the same Snapdragon 888 SoC as its predecessor. It will be backed up by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging.

The X70 with model number V2123A has been posted on the Geekbench website. The list reveals that future phones will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, which is paired with 8GB RAM. The device will ship Android 11 out of the box.

Previously, the Vivo X70 series was said to be launched in India in September in collaboration with the Indian Premier League. In particular, Vivo has been a major IPL sponsor for many years, and IPL2021 Phase 2 has been confirmed to begin in the UAE in September. The remaining 31 games will all take place between September 17th and October 10th, so Vivos’ next-generation X-series smartphones may arrive during these dates. However, the exact release date of the next flagship product, the Vivo X70 series, has not yet been confirmed.

