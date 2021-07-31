Motorola Edge 20 Price, Release Date, and Everything We Know





The long-rumored Motorola Edge 20 and its siblings are Motorolas’ latest flagship, with improved specs and cameras over its predecessor. Most surprising of all, after Motorola quietly launched them with almost no fanfare, they are already available for purchase in some parts of the world.

The standard Motorola Edge 20 will be available in two models, the premium Motorola Edge 20 Pro and the more affordable Motorola Edge 20 Lite. The Motorola Edge 20 range follows the Motorola Edge, Motorola Edge Plus, and (more or less) Motorola One 5G in the 2020s, respectively.

All three phones have the same flagship look as their predecessors, but some notable changes are, for example, the curved edge display named Edge Phone. However, all packs feature a large 6.7-inch Full HD OLED display and a large battery, with an improved camera and faster specs.

We haven't got a new phone yet, but availability and pricing have been announced.

The Motorola Edge 20 will be released in August 2021 in some areas.

Motorola Edge 20 release dates vary by country. The phone and its siblings were announced in July 2021 and will be available in some markets in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Asia in August. Some or all phones will also be released in North America this fall (Q3 2021).

The Motorola Edge 20 Lite is the most affordable model, starting at € 349 ($ 415 / £ 299 / A $ 565) and will be more expensive in high spec configurations. The Motorola Edge 20 is available in a single configuration and costs € 499/429 (about $ 590/4 $ 805). The Motorola Edge 20 Pro is a premium device in this range, starting at € 699 / £ 649 (about $ 829 / A $ 1,129) and higher in higher spec configurations.

Motorola Edge 20

(Image credit: Motorola)

The standard Motorola Edge 20 follows the Motorola Edge with a midrange Snapdragon 778G processor. It’s worth the price, but not as powerful as the best phones on the market. It is only available in a single configuration with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and is available in gray, white, or green colors.

The refresh rate of the OLED 6.7-inch display is 144Hz, and unlike the previous model, it is not particularly curved at the edges. However, all three models have more or less the same screen.

The Motorola Edge 20, along with other products, inherits the 108MP main camera from last year’s Motorola Edge Plus. This benefits non-premium models. The Edge 20 shares its ultra-wide-angle camera with the Pro brothers, but the third bream is not a Pro periscope, but a telephoto lens for 3x optics and 30x digital zoom.

The 4,000mAh battery sounds a bit small, so it’s suspicious, but a 30W charge is pretty much standard for a device at this price.

Motorola Edge 20 Lite

(Image credit: Motorola)

The price of this Motorola Edge 20 Lite phone is more like a Moto G phone than an Edge phone, so it can be a very valuable phone.

Edge 20 Lite uses an unspecified MediaTek chipset with 8GB of RAM, and affordable phones have another 5G-enabled bonus. The battery is 5,000mAh, big and nice. A 30W charge from my brother is also here.

The Edge 20 Lite has the same 6.7-inch OLED screen as its siblings, as well as the same 108MP camera main. This is pretty amazing at this price. There are also ultra-wide cameras, but I’m not sure if there are other lenses.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

(Image credit: Motorola)

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro is the premium phone on the line, with the best specs in its range, but not at the top of the line, but fits into an affordable flagship price. The Pro has a Snapdragon 870 chipset, not the top Snapdragon 888 in particular, but it’s not as weak as 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Edge 20 Pro features a 6.7-inch OLED screen that supports HDR10 + with a refresh rate of 144Hz. This is rare on non-gaming phones (maximum output at 120Hz).

The Edge 20 Pro has a 108MP main camera and ultra-wide and periscope cameras, the latter with 5x optical zoom and up to 50x digital zoom. The handset also records 8K video.

The phone charges up to 30W, but I don’t know the actual battery capacity, but Motorola says it lasts 30 hours between charges, but that’s not very clear.

The Edge 20 Pro comes in shades of blue or white, but there’s also a third option in blue, which is coated with synthetic leather.

