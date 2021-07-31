Google will send a new invitation to join “Pixel Superfans”





Google has run a “community” of Pixel’s “biggest fans” since at least 2019. Earlier this week, Made by Google announced a new invitation to join Pixel Superfans.

According to the email we saw, Google’s invitation to the Pixel Superfans community was the usual [email protected] address used to market new products and quarterly feature drops, and “to new ones.” It was sent via “Welcome”.pixel [model]An introduction that includes tips after setting up the phone.

The message promotes “access to special Google events”. According to social media posts from people there, one of the recent events was a tour of the Google Store Chelsea the day before the store opened. Meanwhile, the company held a “special Pixel event” in Mountain View the day after Made by Google 2019, giving people the opportunity and opportunity to “meet the people behind them.”

The “privilege” was advertised last year by super fans getting five prints of the disassembled Pixel 4a, 4a 5G as a holiday gift. Finally, this email contains a Q & A session with the product team and an “opportunity to communicate.” [Google] It’s the most important thing for you, that is, it provides direct feedback.

This week’s email links to a form asking for Made by Google products you own, among other questions. In addition to Pixel smartphones and Buds, options include Nest Smart Display and Home speakers, Chromecast, Google / Nest Wifi, and Stadia.

Participation criteria are unclear and may be based on the number of Pixel smartphones you own.

When it comes to logistics, Pixel Superfans operates through the Facebook group. Such an official fan community is common, and while HTC Elevate is a historic example, Qualcomm hosts a fairly public Snapdragon Insider program. This led to a smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders. This is an existing device with some tweaks, more or less.

Details of Google Pixel:

FTC: We use affiliate links for earning cars. more.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5google.com/2021/07/31/join-google-pixel-superfans/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos