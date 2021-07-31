Innovation by IIT in 2021 (so far)





Indian Institute of Technology is at the forefront of national innovation. Students, researchers and professors from the national Tier-I institutions are constantly working and innovating in the areas of artificial intelligence, machine learning, the Internet of Things and blockchain. In addition, they are partnering with governments, multinationals and engineers to add wings to these studies and innovations.

Today we will look at the top innovations driven by IIT so far this year. Check out last year’s list here.

IIT Bombay

In April, IIT Bombay developed a solution to convert a nitrogen generator into an oxygen generator. The pilot project was aimed at addressing the issue of oxygen deficiency during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a joint project between IIT Bombay and Tata Consultancy Engineer and Spantech Engineer in Mumbai. The project was led by Professor Milind Atrey, Dean of R & D at IIT Bombay.

IIT Kharagpur

In March, a research group led by Dr. Pawan Goyal developed an AI-based system for processing Sanskrit texts. It combines state-of-the-art machine learning technology with traditional Sanskrit linguistic knowledge. Frameworks based on Energy Based Models aim to provide access to Sanskrit.

In April, IIT Kharagpur launched COVIRAP, the flagship healthcare product for the rapid diagnosis of COVID-19. Diagnostic tests developed by principal investigators Professor Suman Chakraborty, Dr. Arindam Mondal, and their research team provide results within 45 minutes of obtaining a sample. The tests can be run directly from a human swab sample on a portable device developed by the team, and the kit comes with a free smartphone app.

IIT Madras

In May, IIT Madras announced that it is developing a blockchain-based medical information system for mobile applications. This system, BlockTrack, aims to digitize medical information systems while protecting sensitive personal information and medical records. This project was carried out with Infosys’ CSR support. Developed by a team led by Professor Prabu Rayagopal.

In June, IIT Madras researchers developed a drone algorithm to help study fire behavior on space stations, shuttles, and satellites. According to researchers, the multi-rotor microgravity platform can stimulate low-gravity environments similar to the Moon and Mars, and thus can reproduce those conditions on Earth for experiments. The team argued that the generation of microgravity was out of the reach of most educational institutions in India.

In July, researchers at IIT Madras developed the AI ​​tool NBDrive to analyze mutations that cause intracellular cancer. By examining mutations in adjacent cells or genomes, the tool can predict harmful mutations and distinguish them from neutral mutations. According to the IIT Madras press statement, NBDriver has an overall accuracy of 89%, ranking second among the 11 prediction algorithms. In addition, researchers have developed an AI-based mathematical model to identify the changes that cause cancer in cells. This algorithm utilizes DNA composition to identify genetic changes involved in the progression of cancer.

See also IITRopar

In June, IIT Ropar developed the country’s first IoT device to record real-time ambient temperature during the transport of vaccines, blood, organs and fresh food. Formed as a USB device, the Ambi Tag records ambient temperatures from -40 to 80 degrees for 90 days in any time zone on a single charge.

IIT Kanpur

In July, IIT Kanpur created the Swasa Oxyrise bottle. This is a device that can be easily carried anywhere to meet urgent oxygen demands. To address the oxygen deficiency during a pandemic, portable oxygen cylinders were manufactured by the IIT Campur Incubation Centers (E-Spin Nanotech and Jasolab). According to IIT Kanpur graduates, 10 liters of oxygen is compressed for every 180 gram bottle, and up to 600 bottles are prepared daily.

IIT Mandy

In February of this year, IIT Mandi researchers developed Lakshman Rekha, an AI-driven home quarantine management system for COVID-19 patients. The mobile application constantly monitored and accurately detected the identity of COVID-19 patients to avoid breach of their assigned geofence.

Join the Telegram group. Join a fascinating online community. Join us here. Subscribe to our newsletter Share your email to get the latest updates and related offers.Deborina Biswas

After delving deeper into India’s startup ecosystem, Debolina is now a technology journalist. When I’m not writing, I read and play with paintbrushes and palette knives.She can reach at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://analyticsindiamag.com/tech-innovations-by-iits-in-2021-so-far/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos