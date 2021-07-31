Phoenix’s National Institute of Technology is becoming creative to attract teachers | Arizona News





Phoenix (3TV / CBS 5)-Whether you had to wait for the air conditioner to be repaired or had a hard time finding a plumber, one unfortunate side effect of the pandemic was a shortage of trade workers. However, there is also a shortage of instructors for these trade workers. “I just need help,” said Mark Williams, an HVAC teacher at the National Institute of Technology.

“We actually had to cancel the plumbing class because we didn’t have any additional instructors,” added David Lee, Chief Operating Officer of NTI. At Phoenix’s NTI, hiring a headhunter to fill an instructor’s opening didn’t work. “When I do that, I’m going to pay someone to take someone to the table,” Lee said.

However, the quantity and quality of what was brought to the table was quite overwhelming. “It’s often difficult for experienced merchants and women to pick up what’s in their heads and pass it on to brand new people,” Lee said.

Therefore, Lee hopes that the school’s latest incentives, a potential $ 10,000 contract, will lead to a bigger and better wave of applicants. “We will have to pay someone,” Lee said. “Why don’t you pay your instructor some of that incentive?

Please note that if you are a potential applicant who likes $ 10,000, you will only receive that amount if you are the most qualified full-time applicant. But you can at least get some money just by choosing to be a teacher. The more professional and educational experience you have, the more money you can earn.

Williams, who joined NTI in 2019, unfortunately failed to win this type of contract. But you won’t find him complaining about not receiving that extra cash at all. “Now I’m almost alone in the show,” Williams said. “And they say I’ve almost reached the limit with the amount of time I’ve spent. If they want to add more people, we need more instructors, so I I love it.”

NTI launched a plumbing and electrical program last year in line with established HVAC training. We need more full-time and part-time instructors in all three areas. “What we want is not only to have the right people right now, but to be able to build benches,” Lee said. “We want to grow and expand.”

And NTI wants to do this quickly. They plan to fill these job openings within the next three months.

Copyright 2020 KPHO / KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). all rights reserved.

