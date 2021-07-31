Analysts say Google Cloud can face three nightmare scenarios





Google Cloud revenue in the second quarter increased 54% year-over-year to $ 4.6 billion. We’re investing heavily to catch up with AWS and Microsoft, but this is far behind. Analysts say they may face three nightmare scenarios, including antitrust scrutiny.

According to Gartner, Google Cloud is still significantly behind both Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure in market share, compared to 40.8% for AWS and 19.7% for Azure, but it is seeing significant growth.

Google Cloud generated $ 4.6 billion in revenue last quarter. This is an increase of 54% from the same period last year. This was the largest year-over-year increase in the Big Three cloud platform.

Still, analysts have pointed out four major challenges that could hinder that rise and turn the dream of catching up with Amazon and Microsoft into a nightmare.

“Distraction” of Antimonopoly Act

Google is facing antitrust scrutiny, and its closest rival, Microsoft, has largely escaped.

“It’s distracting when they’re arguably trying to compete with the two most talented companies,” said Daniel Newman, chief analyst at Futurum Research. “The regulatory battle is not a great scenario for Google Cloud.”

Nick McQuire, head of research at CCS Insight, said the scrutiny could increase negative sentiment towards Google Cloud and alienate customers.

“Google Cloud is doing a lot to win market credibility in this context, but some companies are trying to absorb the heat of this scenario when building long-term partnerships with the company. You may feel that there are too many, “says McQuire.

The new Pentagon deal has a lot of weight

The Pentagon recently abandoned the winner-dominated joint enterprise defense infrastructure contract, a $ 10 billion cloud project where Microsoft won a stunning victory over Amazon. Instead, DOD is shifting its focus to Joint Warfighter Cloud Capability contracts designed for multiple clouds.

Google Cloud has dropped out of JEDI’s initial competition because of its corporate value, but being part of a new multi-cloud deal could significantly increase JEDI’s credibility. According to analysts, Google Cloud doesn’t want to be omitted.

“It really creates some question marks around Google and how far ahead the company really is,” Newman said.

The biggest nightmare is that the margins get slimmer indefinitely.

Google Cloud’s biggest nightmare is that it never catches up with its big rivals. Dan Morgan, Trust Portfolio Manager at Synovus, said it could be a low-cost cloud provider that would never be one of the leading players.

Google Cloud has invested heavily in data center recruitment and construction to catch up with Amazon and Microsoft, including the new data center region in India. Bloomberg reports that under CEO Thomas Kurian, the number of employees has increased from 25,000 to 37,000.

However, there is a risk that the return will not be high. Google Cloud has reduced losses this quarter, but hasn’t made a profit yet.

According to Edward Jones Senior Analyst Dave Hager, the nightmare scenario is that “Google will not continue to make large investments in the cloud business, making profits or lowering the return on investment.”

Google declined to comment.

Any tips on Google Cloud? Contact this reporter by email ([email protected]), signal (646.376.6106), telegram (@rosaliechan), or Twitter DM (@ rosaliechan17). (PR only by email.) Other types of secure messaging are available upon request.

