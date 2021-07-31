Great tech story from the whole web this week (until July 31st)





Robotics

This robot made a mural of 100,000 Domino Super Mario Bros. in 24 hours I. Bonifacic | Engadget “The dominator created by YouTuber and former NASA engineer Mark Robert is the result of more than five years of work …[Rober’s team] We programmed over 14,000 lines of code and equipped it with components such as omnidirectional wheels and a 3D-printed funnel to create what Robert says. fast. “Me”

innovation

Sorry Dave, I suspect I invented it: Australian courts have determined that the AI ​​system is recognizable under patent law Josh Taylor | Parents “[A]Judges in the iFederal court say that making artificial intelligence systems and humans inventors is in line with facilitating innovation. “In my view, the inventor recognized under this law may be an artificial intelligence system or device.” [justice Jonathan Beach] Said. …[He] He said that it is necessary to consider being human, beyond the definition of a mere dictionary of “inventor”. “

Transportation facilities

Watch Joby Aviations Electric Air Taxi complete a 150-mile flight Andrew J. Hawkins | The Verge “Sure, not so impressive, but in fact, it’s one of the longest flights an electric aircraft has ever made. It’s a trip between Seattle and Vancouver, or from Los Angeles to San Diego. This type of regional travel is carried out hundreds of times a day by regional partners to major airlines. Replacing these contaminated aircraft with zero-emission aircraft like Vancouver. That could be a big step towards reducing CO2 emissions. “

Computing

Intel’s Ambitious Plan to Regain Chipmaking Leadership Wired “Technology changes shown in the roadmap include new transistor designs and new ways to power chips, both in 2024 We plan to debut under the name Intel 20A, which refers to the sub-nanometer ongstrom scale …. Intel is also developing a new way to stack components in a chip that promises increased performance and design flexibility. “

Science

Eternal Change Without Energy: Time Crystal Finally Created Real Natalie Wolchover | Quanta “… Google researchers collaborate with physicists at Stanford University, Princeton University, and other universities to use Google’s quantum computers He states that he has demonstrated the real “time crystal” for the first time. Time Crystal, a new material stage that physicists have been striving to achieve over the years, is an object in which parts move in regular iterative cycles and maintain this constant change without burning energy. “

artificial intelligence

Fast and Efficient Neural Network Copy Dragonfly Brain Francis Chance | IEEE Spectrum “By taking advantage of the speed, simplicity, and efficiency of the dragonfly’s nervous system, these functions are a fraction of the power consumed by traditional systems. We aim to design a computer that runs faster. “

Digital currency

Why does the Federal Reserve require digital currencies? John Detrixhe | Quartz “When you run out of physical cash, you don’t have the property to make it special …. Is it time for the central banks of the Americas to create digital dollars? Congress wants. In a hearing on 27 July, a group of experts explained why the Federal Reserve needed to be digitized. Here are some of their discussions. “

