Technical Spec Experts Want Allies to Dismantle ISO Standard Paywalls The Register





Many of the approximately 24,000 technical standards maintained by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) are subject to copyright restrictions and are not freely available.

Two weeks ago, Jon Sneyers, senior image researcher at Cloudinary and co-chair of the JPEG XL (ISO / IEC 18181) ad hoc group, asked technical experts to cooperate with an open letter urging ISO to release standards. I invited my friends.

In an email to The Register, Skiners explained that paywall’s copyrighted standards are hampering education and innovation.

“Especially for JPEG XL (or common codecs), the free specification makes it much easier for outside enthusiasts to implement alternatives,” he said. , Not necessarily aimed at a better implementation, but the same as a personal learning project. In the free spec, there are some such attempts, some of which fail and some of which succeed. “

He argues that the value of the alternative implementation is to help verify the accuracy of the specification. He said that libjxl, the reference implementation of the JPEG XL specification, is the only such library at the moment, and it is unlikely that a discrepancy between the specification and implementation will be found, and libjxl is the de facto, whether or not it is compliant. Since it is the standard, the authority of the ISO specification is weakened.

“With paywall specs, you probably won’t have such an attempt, because hobbyists are unlikely to pay a high price in advance just to read the spec (this is to try the spec). That’s what we’re doing before. Try implementing it.) “He said.

Ian Graham, a senior lecturer in operations management at the University of Edinburgh, briefly explained the paywall specification issue via Twitter. “If students don’t have access to ISO standards, it’s very difficult to teach them about ISO standards,” he said.

The joint open letter was written by the Swiss-based ISO in 2019 as CHF 6.6 million ($ 7.28 million) from the sale of publications through domestic affiliates and 1,290 as a loyalty from the sale of publications by domestic affiliates. It says it brought in CHF 10,000 ($ 14.23 million). Spec fees (21.2 million Swiss francs or $ 23.39 million US dollars) similar to those collected by the organization for membership fees that year.

The ISO Central Secretariat has also paid for a new version of the previously free standard and redefined the technical report so that it is no longer free under any circumstances. We have begun to enforce the PAS) standards in a strict and narrow sense. ” And “their policy towards making the joint document privately available to other standards bodies that it cooperates with and has a policy of publicly available standards (eg, ITU-T). Pressure to change. “

Sneyers believes ISO should move in the opposite direction by dismantling paywalls.

“I think international standards are a great way to do global interoperability and knowledge transfer. We collect best practices and international expertise and condense them into standards,” he said. rice field. “I think paywalls are a serious obstacle to that.”

A few other technical experts have already shown an agreement as a co-signer, including:

Various TCs including Luca Versari, ISO / IEC JTC 1 / SC 29 / WG 1, ISO / IEC 18181 (JPEG XL) editor Leonard Rosenthol, ISO TC 171 / SC 2 chair, ISO / IEC JTC 1 / SC 29 Members / WG1 and project leaders of over 12 different standards. Bryce Adelstein Lelbach, ISO / IEC JTC 1 / SC 22 / WG21 (C ++) / LEWG Chair, INCITS (US) PL22 Chair Jeff Hammond, ISO / IEC JTC 1 / SC22 / WG5 (Fortran) and WG21 (C ++) ) Contributors JF Bastien, SC22 / WG21 (C ++) EWG Chair Eric Portis, W3C WICG & WHATWG Participants Patrick H. Lauke, W3C PEWG Chair, W3CAGWG Members

This letter cites many discussions about policy changes. Among them is the grudge from technical experts who just create the standard without compensation and check the ISO fee for free work. Unrelated risks if experts choose to pursue standardization through other free organizations. Also, if ISO is recognized as a for-profit entity, it can undermine ISO’s reputation for neutrality.

ISO did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Sneyers campaign is a similar paywall dismantling initiative, including ongoing efforts to make the US court document service Pacer available for free, JSTOR by the late Aaron Schwartz, and, of course, an attempt to open Sci-Hub. Reflects.

Carl Malamud, public domain advocate and president of public.resource.org, praised Sunnyer’s efforts to change the ISO.

“Standards that aren’t freely available lose the very reason they exist,” said Malamud, who has worked for years to make US government documents freely available. “The standards required by the law that are not freely available violate the main principles of the rule of law. That is, the law must be promulgated in order to be valid. This is especially true of public security standards. ISO loses its relevance in the modern world. If they do not change their approach to this important issue, they are on the other side of justice in their current stance. “

“This effort by so many senior ISO participants to ensure that their important work remains relevant,” he added. “I hope they have some impact on the organization.”

Mr Snyers said he had no immediate plans to submit this letter. We hope that this will facilitate discussions on reform within national standards bodies. He said he was in contact with other ISO members who shared his views on the need to make the standard freely available, but he said he would open the movement to the general public and policy makers. Are considering.

“National institutions (ANSI, DIN, etc.) are the only institutions that can actually influence ISO, so this is the first place we need to make this discussion,” he said. “I’m mainly trying to give ammunition to those who want to start the discussion.”

