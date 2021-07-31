Top IP owners promise to increase the diversity of inventors, but they need to follow further





She was a mother.

She was also a product manager at Facebook Inc.

In fact, at the time, Deb Liu said he was the only product manager at a social media company who was also his mother.

Liu used her unique lens on how her mother uses Facebook to market her Facebook Marketplace, a product that is now growing to 1 billion global users each month.

“I could see these people buying and selling, and I kept pitching ideas, and everyone seemed to’buy nothing on Facebook’. I said, “What are you talking about? I bought dozens and sold dozens,” said Liu, who currently works as CEO of Ancestry.com. .. “When you bring different voices to the table, when you bring different people, they give you a different perspective on your business that you’ve never seen before, which opens up new opportunities.”

Liu’s story about how undervalued inventors can help companies succeed has launched this week’s virtual Increasing Diversity in Innovation conference. The event, hosted by the US IP Alliance, brought together IP-rich companies such as AT & T, Cisco Systems, Facebook, Google, Uber, Lenovo, and Microsoft to sign a pledge of diversity.

Thirty signatories have pledged to focus on the undervalued group of inventors, launch a program to address patent-level inequality, and track data to measure improvement. They report on how much patent applications by members of the inventor group have increased over the next three years.

There is a strong argument why companies need to pay attention to increasing the number of patented women and a small number of inventors. It is clear that there is a real diversity issue among patentees.

For example, the low percentage of women in patents is depressing. Women make up 51% of the population, but in 2019 they accounted for only 12.8% of US patent holders, according to a Progress and Potential report published by the United States Patent and Trademark Office that year. A similar finding appeared in 2016 when the World Intellectual Property Organization reported in the international patent system that only 15% of patent owners were women.

“To be honest, we need to make it clear that this is not a linear effort, it will take time. Suzanne Harrison, co-chair of the USIPA Diversity and Comprehensive Commission, and Facebook’s IP Director. AllenLo told the event representative.

“We want to break this cone of silence. Companies need to start talking about this issue, especially innovation. It’s difficult, we’re working on it, and we’re working on it. I’m going to solve it, “she said.

The first step is to collect data on female inventors on patents.

Jeremiah Chan, head of patents, licensing and open source at Facebook, said it was worthwhile to get the metric. Without the numbers, companies can’t identify expression issues and track whether their diversity efforts are impacting.

Facebook started by using a publicly available algorithm that can assign gender to patent names, Chan said. Reports by WIPO and USPTO used this method of gender aliasing.

Sandra Nowak, Associate Chief IP Counsel for 3M’s Healthcare Business Group, added: It may not be 100% accurate, but it will show you where you are. “

Samantha Hsu, senior IP counsel at Uber Technologies, said Uber has a different approach to data collection.

After the initial backlash due to privacy and confidentiality concerns, the company’s human resources department eventually provided information about the gender of its employees. The patent team then merged that information with the inventor data for its patent management system, IPfolio.

Some companies have already found ways to tackle the problem and harvest more inventions by female innovators.

For example, companies such as Electronic Arts, Western Digital, and Facebook publish articles about patented female inventors on their internal intranet pages. This makes other female innovators eager to review the role model and follow the process of obtaining an IP.

Facebook’s deputy patent adviser, Charu Kurani, said he rarely attended large-scale patent collection events where undervalued inventors could market directly to corporate executives. However, the company increased from 7% to 22% of female inventors who submitted invention disclosures after performing small group sessions using a specific brainstorming method called 6-3-5 brainstorming. ..

“I’ve seen some great feedback in some of the post-brainstorming interviews with the participants,” Kurani said. “They said it made them happy with the patenting process, and they don’t hesitate to submit their ideas.”

Sabra Truesdale, Western Digital’s Associate General Counsel for IP, said her company has worked with more than 12 patent review committees to ensure that at least one woman is on each committee. I did. Initially, only 19% of the company’s review committee had female members, but now all committees have at least two women.

According to Michelle Kiang, managing partner of venture capital firm Impact Science Ventures, announced in another session, companies can gain or lose many possibilities depending on how they treat women’s inventions.

“If we only have inventions and patents generated from a subset of our employees, that means we’re really missing out on the many opportunities to monetize and bring ideas generated from everyone,” said Kiang. I have. “This is a problem for the entire innovation system and we really need to solve and improve it, because when we think about it, we assume that talent and good ideas are generated and evenly distributed across genders. If you are underinvesting in half of your population, it is a great opportunity and great technology and science that you can bring to the world and truly benefit society and yourself. Means you’re missing out. “

For the past decade, I’ve been a legal profession for an industry newspaper, but as the new Deputy Editor-in-Chief of IAM, who has never joined the IP community, I’m looking into it as an outsider for the first time.

To me, it seems a bit late to awaken to the gender gap between patent holders. After all, many schools, universities and other institutions have, over the years, focused on attracting more girls to science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Such efforts are needed. According to a recent Statistica survey, one in four tech employees at major tech companies are women.

In addition, other professions took action long ago. For example, dating back to 2003, the National Football League launched the Rooney Rule to increase diversity among coaches. Perhaps a law firm close to the patent community, which includes many lawyers, began promising to improve the diversity of lawyers in 2017 with the Mansfield Rules.

In addition to the moral and ethical reasons that so many IP executives give all inventors a fair competition for patents, regardless of gender, race, ethnicity, or other demographics. It was heartwarming to see him enthusiastically talking about its financial benefits.

I hope your efforts will be rewarded.

More companies will need to follow suit and sign the USIPA Diversity Pledge.

