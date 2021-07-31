7 Ways to Use Google Trends for SEO





Read 8 minutes, July 31, 2021

Google Trends is a convenient and free tool that provides statistics and other information about the popularity of certain search terms on both Google and YouTube. There are many reasons why it has become such a popular source of information for big data research and applications. In particular, it provides a platform for observing consumer search information by providing extensive statistics on search data. Even better, Google Trends is easy to use not only for collecting data, but also for providing options for comparison.

A specific search for a particular product / service is an indicator that users are likely to purchase them as well. There is a proven correlation between consumer willingness to wipe out the web and purchases. Of course, a person’s existing knowledge plays an important role during the search itself, and ultimately in the final decision. Simply put, the more people know, the better your search activity.

Consumers use search results by entering terms filled with their own keywords to access a variety of sources of information. However, given a large number of search results, you will inevitably lose access to all (or half) of the available sources. In most cases, this means that you don’t go beyond the first page of Google search results. According to DataForSEO, business owners who want to maximize sales can use Google Trends to rank higher search engine results pages (SERPs). Really, it’s nothing but a magic wand.

But first, you need to know how to shake it.

1. Analyze keyword volume trends

In Google Trends, you can see the trend volume of keywords over the past year.

Why is this important? Finding what’s becoming more popular means staying one step ahead of the pack, allowing you to focus on the industry-related keywords that people are actually searching for.

For example, keyword research tools such as Soovle and Jaaxy show only search volume numbers, but Google Trends can also be used to predict future keyword performance.

Similarly, Google Trends helps avoid bad keywords.

But how can you tell if a keyword is really a trend or just a fad? All you have to do is adjust the time frame of the trend. Extending that period to the last two to four years will give you better ideas about what trends are and what blips are.

This also allows you to identify seasonal keywords (keywords that surge in a quarterly pattern). You may be interested in those particular keywords, but it’s always helpful to tell them apart from the actual trendsetters.

2. Find related keywords

Another powerful feature of Google Trends is its unique ability to recommend related keywords that are becoming more popular. Let’s say you have core terminology in mind. Find it and scroll down to the Related Queries table. Google Trends displays keywords that are considered to be closely related to the keywords you searched for, and lists them in order of popularity. Both actions significantly enhance market research.

3. Pay attention to the “breakout” keyword

Google Trends may replace the search volume percentage (%) with the term “breakout.” Pay close attention as it means that the keywords have increased by more than 5,000%. However, do not go to read the number incorrectly. It doesn’t mean that the keywords are overused and difficult to rank — the exact opposite. You should jump on that keyword as soon as possible as it may not be competitive yet. If you’re fast enough, you can sit on top of the Google search page and relax.

Is it too good to be real?

probably. These “breakouts” often turn out to be epidemic. We do not recommend building the entire business model around them. Because they (and often soon) fall out of grace. But with months of traffic and coveted places at the top of Google search results, it can be a wise move if done at the right time.

4. View related blog and video topics

Not only that. As mentioned earlier, Google Trends helps you find keywords that are relevant to your search, but it can also provide insight into relevant topics for reviewing future content. If you look to the left of the Related Queries table, you’ll see another table called Related Topics. It doesn’t suggest a specific search term, but it does give you a glimpse into the wide range of topics consumers are searching for.

If you switch between Rising and Top, the latter will list topics that are consistently getting a lot of searches each month, even if they aren’t necessarily growing. On the other hand, “rise” gets the result of what is trending. These broad topics are very useful for SEO as they help you create content that predicts new trends. Once you’ve refined the specific keywords you want to rank, you can create a list of blog, video, or social media posts related to these topics.

5. Optimize and move locally

This feature is ideal for physical store businesses that serve the community. As mentioned earlier, doing a “search” is often an act of purchasing a product. As a business, you can use search activity statistics to monitor, analyze, and even predict whether a product, service, or new idea will be accepted by your local audience. Checking Google Trends “Interest by Subregion” will be even more rewarding. You may live in the same country as millions of other people, but keywords can show unique trends in different cities, states, and subregions.

For example, if you’re making sports shoes and you’re considering an ice skating lineup, Google Trends shows how the search volume for this keyword varies from city to city and from state to state. Subregional interests help you filter and narrow down the regions with the highest demand for your products to strengthen and strengthen your SEO strategy.

6. Don’t neglect new keyword ideas

The Google Trends quiver has more arrows, including 5 additional options.

• “Web search (default)”

• “Image Search”

• “News Search”

• “Google Shopping”

• “YouTube Search”

The results found in these will help identify popular topics and queries from different segments of the potential market. So you don’t get a specific keyword, but you get insights into trend search, the real-time data of searches that have skyrocketed in the last 24 hours.

Be careful not to focus too much on keywords that are short-term blip.

7. Utilize LSI keywords

Finally, let’s look at aspects of SEO that are often overlooked. It is to use the LSI keyword. LSI is an acronym for “latent indexing”. This is a computer program designed to learn various synonyms based on context. This innovative AI uses a mathematical system to find relationships between words in content and their concepts. Google Trends can further support SEO on the page by displaying LSI keywords. Let’s say you wrote a post about Bitcoin. By using Related Queries and Related Topics, Google displays a list of terms that are closely related to your core keywords.

All you need to do is add these terms to your blog post in the right context or in a meaningful way (remember to avoid random keyword abuse).

As Google Trends progresses and becomes more sophisticated, the contextual aspect only becomes more important. You can add context in several ways.

• Use the Compare tool to add new keywords

• Filtering searches by country or category

• Perform web search

Google Trends works in a very relativistic way, so you never ignore the context. The results are not compared to the overall popularity of the trend, but instead are matched to the previous success of keyword selection. For example, consider the term “beauty contest”. This was a popular search phrase before the pandemic, but if you look at the trends in beauty contests over the last 12 months, you’ll see that it’s the lowest ever. If you change this to “2005 – present”, the graph will show stability in the same way that you graph a stable heart rate. This is also one of the features of seasonal search.

Conclusion

With today’s consumers growing in demand and Google updating its algorithms, leveraging Google Trends data is more valuable than ever. If you’re ready to venture beyond basic search, you’ll find your own insights that can significantly improve your SEO.

