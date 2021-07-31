Southwest Airlines sues skip lag in Texas to display cheap fares





Southwest Airlines has sued Texas flight search site Skiplagged for displaying airline fares. After the proceeding against Kiwi.com, the proceeding escalated the airline’s court battle. “Neither Skiplagged nor Kiwi are allowed to view southwest fares,” the airline said. Something is loaded.

Southwest Airlines has filed a lawsuit against flight search engine Skiplagged in a second legal objection to a flight search site that displays low-cost airline tickets.

The airline said both Skiplagged and Kiwi.com broke the terms of their website by displaying ticket prices. Previously, I filed a proceeding against Kiwi.com. Southwest Airlines said it only allows online travel agencies to sell flight tickets with the permission of the airline.

In a recent proceeding filed in the US District Court last week, the airline said the two travel sites appear to be working together. Skiplagged flight data is from Kiwi.com.

“Neither Skiplagged nor Kiwi are allowed to view Southwest Airlines fares or sell Southwest Airlines flights,” an airline lawyer wrote in a complaint.

Southwest Airlines did not respond to requests for comment. Skiplagged’s lawyer declined to comment.

“I can’t comment on the recent proceedings themselves, but what’s appearing here is a panic from the Southwest,” a Kiwi.com spokeswoman said. “Aggressive legal action to curb the freedom of choice brought about by innovation is a sad situation for airlines that have caused confusion in their own right.”

The southwestern part of early June sent a cease and desist letter to Skiplagged. In a subsequent exchange of letters, Skiplagged denied the allegations, saying he didn’t rub the Southwest website for information. Skiplagged also said it had removed the Southwest Heart logo from its website.

“Given these facts, I don’t think it’s necessary to elaborate on the many false assumptions and claims in your letter,” Skiplagged CEO Aktarer Zaman emailed to the Southwest in late June. rice field. “I believe this will solve the problem.”

The following letter, which was included in the Southwest proceedings, prevented the company from negotiating a solution.

“Southwestern routing information is widely available through multiple public sources, and its weakening is undisputed. [Southwest’s] “A proposal for a letter that Skiplagged is republishing sensitive information,” wrote Skiplagged’s lawyer, Irwin B. Schwartz of BLA Schwartz, in the final letter.

Earlier this month, Skiplagged filed a preemptive proceeding in New York, where it was based, and asked the judge to determine whether it violated Southwest terms.

Southwest Airlines has moved to continue its legal battle with its home flight search engine by filing a new proceeding in Texas. Southwest Airlines sued Kiwi.com in Texas earlier this year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/southwest-airlines-sues-skiplagged-in-texas-for-displaying-cheap-fares-2021-7 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos