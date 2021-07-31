What you need to know about new security updates for Google Drive – TechTalks





If you’re using Google Drive, you may have received an email earlier this week about a new security update for your file storage and sharing platform. According to the email, the drive will apply security updates to make the file share more secure.

As promised, this change is a security upgrade for some Google Drive files that you may have shared in the past. It makes it difficult for malicious attackers to find shared files that they don’t want to publish.

However, nothing changes about the basic security flaws in Google Drive’s link sharing feature.

Link sharing on Google Drive

There are basically two ways to share files on Google Drive. The first is “restricted sharing”. In this mode, you need to provide a colleague or colleague’s email that needs access to the file. If you are logged in to your Google account, you can browse the URL to access the file. Thankfully, in recent years this feature has become more prominent in the Google Drive sharing dialog.

A second sharing mode, called link sharing, provides access to anyone who has a link to a file. The advantage of link sharing is that for many people it’s in sharing mode, eliminating the hassle of manually entering the email addresses of all of your colleagues. Simply enable the link sharing feature and copy and paste the link into your Slack channel, Trello, or any other collaboration tool your organization uses, and all your colleagues will have instant access.

But anyone else who has a link can do so.

New Google Drive security update

Google and other cloud storage services (Microsoft, Dropbox, etc.) generate a unique URL for each document you create. These URLs should be hard to guess. Therefore, a malicious attacker should randomly generate an address for Google Docs to prevent it from tripping over the document. However, some experiments have shown that, in fact, many popular cloud storage services were previously vulnerable to URL guessing attacks.

In such cases, an attacker could discover the URL of the Google Drive file published by link sharing and gain access to its content. Note that if the same file is shared through the “Restricted Sharing” feature, an attacker will only be aware of its existence and will not be able to access its content.

A few years ago, Google updated its address generation scheme to make it harder to guess the URL of a document. However, if you’ve been sharing files since early 2017, those URLs will still be in old format.

New security updates for Google Drive will be applied to these files. This adds an additional parameter to the URL of the shared document called the resource key. Anyone who has previously accessed the file can still access the file using the old link (without the resourcekey parameter). First-time visitors will need to make an access request. This requires file owner approval.

Basically, this applies link sharing to some old files in Google Drive, and if you forget them, a security update will infer the URL and access it without the malicious attacker’s knowledge. Means to prevent you from doing so.

Google Drive link sharing is still a privacy hazard

A new security update for Google Drive makes it harder to detect brute force links. However, there are many other ways link sharing can turn into a security and privacy disaster.

Google Drive link sharing is a prime example of hiding security. That is, your data is safe only because they don’t know about it, not because they don’t have access to it. The following is an example of how to expose a shared file to unwanted users.

Former employees who have a document link will continue to have access after leaving the organization. A lazy employee accidentally tweets a link, emails it to an unintended recipient, or backlinks it in another public document. Documents are found through URL references. ..

None of the above (and many other ways you can detect shared links) require you to forcefully detect the URL address of a document.

I’m not against Google Drive link sharing. It doesn’t matter if you aren’t dealing with sensitive data. In fact, many people use the link sharing feature of Google Docs to publish official statements and publish reports.

The problem is that people often use link sharing to collaborate on confidential documents. In such cases, your data will be safe unless a link to a shared document is broadcast anywhere or leaked to unwanted parties. And there is no guarantee that it will not happen.

what to do

Over the last few years, the Google Drive interface has undergone several improvements to reduce the chance of users accidentally sharing documents with unwanted parties. However, the confusion about link sharing remains.

There should be a clear difference between sharing and publishing. When sharing a document, you should limit it to reachable recipients.

Publishing a document makes it available to everyone without having to publish its URL or publish it to search engines.

Unfortunately, the link sharing feature of Google Drive (and other platforms) is a public feature disguised as sharing. It’s misleading and unsafe. Google wants to rename it and separate the user interface from the restricted sharing feature user interface.

But while Google is busy discussing and implementing my recommendations (hopefully), don’t use link sharing unless the content of the document becomes publicly known. (If you want to share a document with many users without typing emails one by one, use Google Groups instead.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bdtechtalks.com/2021/07/31/google-drive-security-update-2021/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos