Dale Nicholls: Can Chinese technology withstand national crackdowns?





Dale Nicholls, Fund Manager of Fidelity China Special Situations (FCSS) Investment Trusts, discusses regulatory and state interventions in China and how to navigate volatile situations.

Despite China’s prosperous economy and innovative Internet companies, these challenges have not been resolved, as has been shown very clearly these days. Due to the recent crackdown on the tutoring sector, nervous international investors are seeking cover at the end of July.

In this video, Nichols explains how far the latest wave of regulatory action has progressed, explores why this isn’t a phenomenon limited to Chinese tech companies, and the future of the consumer Internet giant as a major driver of growth. Explain why you believe that remains bright. innovation.

If this video is your appetite, you can also watch a one-hour "big broadcast" that includes an audience question and answer session with the manager.

Can't you see it now?

Jeremy Gordon:

Recently, Chinese tech companies have been hit by more regulation and state intervention. I think many viewers are watching in the news. Why are new Chinese names like Alibaba and Ride Hailing Company Didi still a good investment? Are you confident in the future of these businesses?

Dale Nichols:

Yes, obviously, I think the regulations surrounding large tech companies are what we are working on. As these companies grow, many countries are dealing with them. In short, there are two main drivers of antitrust law and data security regulation. So, obviously, this is also a kind of regulation, and as these companies grow larger, the regulations seen worldwide are tightened. I think we can point out that China is probably behind in implementing that regulation. So I think it’s natural for it to come. In terms of antitrust law, the process is probably going even further. Obviously, we’ve seen the actions taken, especially with respect to the compulsory monopoly of merchants on the platform. I think it has already been dealt with. The likes to Alibaba have already paid this well-known fine. I think we are going further in that regulatory cycle. When it comes to data security, I think we’re in the early stages of the process, but again, other parts of the world are doing it. Obviously, I like GDPR in Europe, and that’s also a factor. I think there is another element that goes into the realm around data sovereignty. So there is growing concern that that kind of data will be offshore, and I think we’ll dig deeper into that, which I think is a new stage we’re in, but the investigation has begun again. rice field. As a result, I’m sure there will be more lists going back to Hong Kong and the mainland, but after all, retreating these companies is the core hub of the economy. Remember that they are some of the fastest growing companies, the largest employers, the largest investors, and the greatest drivers of innovation, and that is an important focus of the country as a whole. You’ve seen it go through quite clearly in the recent five-year plan. They need to drive innovation. So I think we’ve gone through these regulatory tightening stages before. We’re clearly in the middle of it and lasted a bit longer than the previous cycle, but I think we’re well on the way to that process. Many businesses have a very strong market position and a very high market share, and provide important services, although I think they may affect some businesses. So, I think it’s a very strong business that still has plenty of potential for growth in the medium term.

Jeremy Gordon:

Thank you, Dale. When I followed it up, one of the viewers actually asked me a related question. As for tech companies, you said this is actually part of a global trend, but I’ve seen these phases in China before, and the viewer asks: .. Is it a government crackdown on tech companies, or is it known and expected? Also, “How much did it affect trust performance?”

Dale Nichols:

If you dig deep enough, you’ll see the signs and the debate. So, if you follow the law and the debate, I think there are signs that regulation will come. I think CAC’s recent actions were probably more surprising in terms of the speed at which things happened, but in general it’s no exaggeration to say that there were definitely signs when it came to tightening regulations. think. there. Looking at areas like FinTech, there are signs of early regulation around P2P space. It shouldn’t be surprising if you have a highly regulated sector like a bank or a relatively unregulated fintech sector. The gap will shrink over time. In terms of performance degradation, there are no concrete numbers around it. Obviously, some stocks have been modified, obviously affecting things like the recent list, Didi, etc., but when we retreat again, obviously we’re a company for a while. I have invested in. Long-term performance has certainly been a clear contributor over time in that type of holding contribution. So it’s not a major factor in reducing trust performance.

