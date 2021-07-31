5 Embedded Google Settings Other Than Privacy To Save Time Now





At the time, AutoCorrect created more issues in text and email than it fixed.

You can open the email draft today. Gmail completes the text and suggests a subject that mimics the input method. You probably don’t like the idea that Google’s AI reads when writing emails. Tap or click here for instructions on turning off smart creation.

There is something that many people do not know here. You can delete your home photo from Google Street View. Hooray. Tap or click here to delete the house. It’s only 1 minute.

Don’t stop now. I have some hidden settings that every Google user should know about.

1. Yes, you can get things done offline

Google Docs, Sheets and Slides are a great way to collaborate. If you are not connected to the internet, you will not be able to work with others in real time. However, you can save these changes after working offline and resuming the connection.

Here is the catch. Offline access must be turned on before it is needed. You must be connected to the internet to make these changes.

Open Chrome and make sure you are logged in with your Google account. Go to drive.google.com/drive/settings.[オフライン]Next to, you’ll see a box for creating, opening, and editing recent Google Docs, Sheets, and slide files on this device while you’re offline. Select the check box.

Then save the specific document you want to work with.

Go to drive.google.com. Right-click on the file you want to save offline and[オフラインで利用可能]Turn on.

When you restore network access, your edits will be uploaded. Be careful when making changes across multiple devices at once, as it can overwrite your work.

Details: 15 Tips to Get the Most Out of Your Free Google Drive Account

2. Download everything Google knows about you

Now we know how much Google can track your interests, your life, your work, your purchases, and your contacts.

Google Takeout says. You can use this tool to export a copy of all the content connected to your Google account.

This download contains everything from bookmarks to Google Maps location history. Other particularly prominent sections include all email contacts, all YouTube videos you’ve watched so far, and your entire search history. Yeah, you would be embarrassed.

Make sure you’re signed in to your Google account before visiting takeout.google.com. Select all the data you want to export. Press the next step to select how you want to receive this information. Download the link by email or get the link. It will be added to your Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive, or Box account. Select how often you will receive it (once a year or every two months) and what type of file you will receive.[エクスポートを作成]Click. You will receive an email when the process is complete.

User Google Maps? Tap or click to see the hidden settings that you need to change right now.

3. Remember the email you sent when you were upset

Gmail has the ability to call messages. Again, you need to configure this feature before you need it. It’s worth doing just for peace of mind. We recommend that you select the maximum time for the cancellation period.

[設定]Gear icon>[すべての設定を表示]Click.[一般]and,[送信を元に戻す]Scroll to. Select a cancellation period of 5, 10, 20, or 30 seconds.

From now on, when you send an email, it will be in the lower left corner of the screen.[送信されたメッセージ]When[元に戻す]or[メッセージを表示]Options are displayed. To cancel the transmission[元に戻す]Click. The email will return to the draft.

Smart: These 5 sites help you check your grammar and sound smarter.

4. Try out Chrome’s features

We will never propose a beta or version of the software without warning. They can be annoying with glitches. For the entire operating system, most people are advised to wait for the final build. You don’t want an open issue to tank your only computer.

For small beta tests, you can try out Google’s features for Gmail. You can test features that aren’t open to the public yet and provide feedback if needed.

Currently, the test has no functionality. Still, it’s better to set this now so you can access it the next time the experiment is released. The previous one included the send cancel feature mentioned above.

To turn on Experimental Access, open Gmail on your computer.

In the upper right corner[設定]>[すべての設定を表示]Click.[全般]and,[実験的アクセス]Scroll to.[実験的アクセスを有効にする]Select the check box next to.At the bottom of the page[変更を保存]Click.

Google has other experiments that you can try right now. These are developed by creative coders who use Chrome, Android, AI and more to tell stories and create new ones.

The shared piano experiment is neat. It was developed to enable remote music education and collaboration during a pandemic. Up to 10 people can play together at one time. You don’t even have to log in or install any software.

5. Sort the tabs

If you’re like me, sometimes there are too many tabs open. Instead of clicking on each to find the URL you want, you can search.

Chrome Open Chrome. A small downward arrow appears next to the list of tabs. Click the arrow. Enter your website, keywords, or another search term. Click the tab you want to open or click X to close it.

Bonus Tip: How to Track Online Trolls and Stalkers

Dana turned to my national radio show for help as her 18-year-old daughter was stalked by someone she met at The Tinder. Next, the stalker put a picture of Danas and his mobile number in an ad on a porn site. We track the stalker and explain how we did it.

Check out my podcast “Kim Komando Explains” on Apple, Google Podcasts, or your favorite podcast player. Or you can listen here on my site.

What digital lifestyle questions do you have? Call Kim’s national radio show and tap or click here to find it on your local radio station. You can listen to and watch Kim Command Show on your mobile phone, tablet, TV, or computer. Alternatively, tap Kim’s free podcast or click here.

Copyright 2021, WestStar Multimedia Entertainment. all rights reserved. By clicking on the shopping link, you support my research. As an Amazon Associate, I earn a small commission from eligible purchases. I recommend only the products I believe in.

Learn about all the latest technologies at Kim Commando Show, the nation’s largest weekend radio talk show. From smartphones and tablets to online privacy and data hacking, Kim answers the phone and gives advice on today’s digital lifestyle. Visit her website, Komando.com, for her daily tips, free newsletters and more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/tech/google-settings-other-than-privacy-save-time-now The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos