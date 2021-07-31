The Milpitas Unified Innovation Campus is expected to be completed in 2024





In November 2018, Milpitas citizens passed Major AA, one of the city’s largest school district bonds, for a whopping $ 284 million, with 71% of the city’s largest voter margin. did. Some would attribute this overwhelming community support for education funding to the efforts of district leaders to create a culture of joint ingenuity and inclusion.

More specifically, it could result in the guidance of the Milpitas Unified School District (MUSD) under the direction of Cheryl Jordan. That five-year tenure began with a set of future strategic goals, such as building our culture and identifying creativity. A student-centered strategy to respond to the increase in enrollment and ensure a healthy learning environment. In other words, we invest heavily in all of our children’s futures by preparing them to become leaders in Silicon Valley tomorrow. Jordan, like the Sunny Hills district, wants to give everyone an opportunity to reflect Milpitas’ belief in the strength and abundance of diversity on this new campus.

Jordan’s philosophy is being greatly realized by the development of the MUSD Innovation Campus, which is scheduled to be completed in 2024. $ 66.8 million from Major AA could be a new hub for the innovative thinking of this tech project, Milpitas. The school district is seeking an additional $ 28 million through corporate and personal donations to complete the entire campus.

The Innovation Campus design includes six state-of-the-art L-shaped buildings totaling 96,000 square feet, with a theater and administration building. The program includes new and alternative high school classes dedicated to grades 11 and 12 who require special guidance to succeed.

The program also includes an adult education center. STEAM lab for coding, AI, computer science, virtual design and construction. A career simulation lab to familiarize students with the legal, financial, manufacturing, and health industries. Labor Route Center; and Infant Development Research Center.

Jordan says, the premise of this campus is not to waste time. The building is crowded with learners from 7am to 9pm. When we think about learning, it’s no longer just going to college. And much more. Through partnerships with businesses, municipalities and SMEs, we want to provide opportunities for all students on the Innovation Campus through apprenticeships, internships and mentorship while learning real-life skills.

MUSD has already formed partnerships with the City of Milpitas, San Jose State University, and San Jose City University. And recently, the local giant KLA, headquartered in Milpitas, donated $ 750,000 to the project to secure the naming rights for the STEAM Lab Building for the next three years. KLA Executive Director Cindy Crawford said that MUSD is in our backyard, so it makes perfect sense to invest in cutting-edge features for local students.

In fact, KLA has a $ 100,000 gift to buy a Chromebook during a pandemic, a $ 10,000 donation to Alexander-Rose Elementary to sponsor the launch of Science is Elementary in three kindergarten classrooms in 2017, and more. , Has a history of working with MUSD on high-tech projects. For the past 15 years, we have supported investments and programs in other technologies.

Crawford said: We established the KLA Foundation in 2007 as our charitable division to focus on educational health and community enrichment. Of course, MUSD falls into both of these categories. In the past, he sponsored the National Federation of Mental Illness (NAMI) programs and the Milpitas Elementary School Olympics.

KLA has more than 11,000 employees worldwide, of whom 2,500 are at Milpitas headquarters. They manufacture semiconductor inspection and measurement equipment, allowing companies like Intel to inspect silicon chips. Crawford says that was the quality control brought to the semiconductor manufacturing process. Semiconductors are basically cake-like chips with several layers. Our tools inspect and verify that all strawberries are lined up correctly, if necessary.

In fact, the microscopes manufactured by KLA are extremely powerful. Powerful enough to see the DNA of human hair. Or imagine you on a satellite in space, as Crawford explains. If someone throws nickel all over San Francisco, our tools can find it all. And since modern semiconductor chips are virtually everywhere, from mobile phones to automobiles to appliances, it’s important that they work.

Its natural partnerships, KLA and MUSD, are both entities focused on the future. But both Crawford and Jordan know that other local businesses and organizations will be needed to participate in the mission of creating compassionate, curious and creative thinkers. We still need virtually $ 28 million to complete the MUSD Innovation Campus, so let’s hope the community will step up again as it did in 2018. Otherwise, success awaits at the end of a long winding road.

