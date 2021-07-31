Why you need to delete Gmail suddenly on iPhone





And again this week, Apple’s headlines against Facebook came up as iPhone makers cracked down on user tracking, threatening mobile advertising revenue. But while Facebook is clearly in Apple’s view, it’s as much Google as Facebook that has been hit hard by the new, long-delayed flight to privacy.

Gmail has already been attacked with its vigilant privacy label. But the new update from Apple, coupled with a privacy backlash against this month’s eerie email tracking, will be the last convincing thing for millions of users to remove the Gmail app and prevent data from being secretly collected. must.

So far, Apple vs. Google on privacy has focused on Android’s ongoing game of catch-up on mobile data permissions. But Apple is also putting pressure on Google to enjoy data from a billion iPhone users. And like any other app, Google’s Gmail is a privacy nightmare compared to Apple’s alternative apps.

Email privacy label

Apple / @ UKZak

Earlier this year, when Apple’s privacy label revealed a range of previously invisible data collection, Google cleverly allowed Facebook to act as Minesweeper. Google ran its own iOS app out of date, delayed updates until the anger subsided, and then showed that its own app wasn’t good.

As a result, we found that Google’s flagship iOS apps, Gmail, Maps, Photos, Chrome, YouTube, and Docsfill, were each surprisingly blank. And since it’s Google, it’s suddenly very important to remember that there’s an account-based system that links all these apps, and a cobweb of trackers that follow users.

As DuckDuckGo warns, Google’s trackers are installed on 75% of the top 1 million websites, followed by Facebook’s 25%. Google sells ads not only on search engines, but also on over 2.2 million other websites and over 1 million apps. Each time you visit one of these sites or apps, Google stores that information and uses it to target your ads. For this tracking period, Google is dwarfing Facebook.

30-day Top 10 Web Tracker Description Report in Safari

Apple Safari / @UKZak

Apple uses App Tracking Transparency to publicly crack down on Facebook, add new privacy innovations to Safari, pull users away from market-leading Chrome, and enhance other apps, especially Maps, to Google users. We’re doing the same for Google by pulling it away from our data. -Hungry ecosystem.

Other important innovations Apple brings in iOS 15 can be as devastating to the data marketing industry as it blocks App Tracking Transparency and third-party web tracking cookies by default in Safari.

Today, 70% of emails we receive include a secret tracker that sends information back to the handler. When and how often did you open the email? Where were you when you read the content and what device were you using? All this data provides a rogue algorithm that manipulates what you buy, think, and do.

According to security researcher Mike Thompson, secret email tracking has become a reality we live in now, and we have to accept to some extent that our privacy was swept into the river long ago … How do we handle it? Do you want to prohibit email providers from rendering this content? It won’t happen.

However, in iOS 15, Apple’s new Mail Privacy Protection finally prevents senders from using hidden pixels to collect information about users. This new feature helps prevent senders from knowing when they open an email and masks IP addresses so they can’t link to or locate other online activities. increase.

If you have any doubts about the impact of this, find out about marketing transactions and future actions. Email tracking was seen as a defense against App Tracking Transparency in order to restore some value from iOS users. But Apple is now accusing it of closing the door tightly. It’s really all the change.

As I’ve said many times in this column, email tracking is a nasty technology that has emerged to escape the worthy clampdown. The marketing tool is completely out of control and most emails now track user behavior. Needless to say, enable email privacy protection when iOS 15 arrives.

Pixel tracking is a very normal part of the Internet today and is yet another example of how people’s privacy is routinely compromised, warns Proton founder Andyen. doing. The amount of information a company can collect with something as simple as an invisible image is incredible.

So far, the best way to prevent these pixels from tracking activity has been to prevent remote images from loading automatically. This will stop most invisible tracking, but remove the abundance of open emails. If you want to email the images by email, those tracking pixels will be displayed as well.

Remote image

@UKZak

As Apple warns, emails may contain hidden pixels that allow the sender of the email to learn information about you. As soon as you open the email, the sender can collect information about the activity, but you have no control over transparency or information to share. Email senders can know when and how many times they opened an email, whether they forwarded the email, their IP address, and other data that they can use to profile their behavior and find out where they are. can.

Cyjax CISO Ian Thornton-Trump says that using / abusing pixel tracking for location tracking is in my head. I find it overkill and difficult to justify in terms of collecting data based on the GDPR / PECR. Is my location collection related to the goods and services offered? Maybe. But I think it should be very difficult to justify.

Apple’s new solution uses multiple proxy servers to load all remote content. This does two things. First, images can be displayed in all emails without the risk of tracking images served by Apple’s own servers. And second, marketers receive almost 100% open rates for their emails, making it useless data.

Therefore, there is no way to collect data from email browsing activity unless you click the link from within the email. Apple offers only a wide range of ideas in your area to ensure that your context and language are correct.

Why you need to change this “hidden” iPhone location tracking setting ZakDoffman

The escape to privacy, backed by Apple and others, sheds a nuisance on Google, Facebook, and the data-driven digital marketing industry. According to security researcher Sean Wright, everyday users are awakening to the importance of privacy. Everything that helps you maintain control of your data is a step in the right direction, but privacy is not a panacea. The authority to choose how and where to use the data should always be in the hands of the individual. That’s why education and transparency are important to enable users to make informed decisions about which email client to use.

Google has actually used its own server to preload remote images and block email IP address tracking. However, it still returns other data, including open rates, to marketers and is not anonymized by Google itself. We will continue to collect all data as much as possible. Apple is a very different proposal.

Apple doesn’t know any information about the content, the company says. All remote content downloaded by email is routed through multiple proxy servers, so the sender cannot know the IP address. Rather than sharing an IP address that allows email senders to know your location, Apple’s proxy network randomly assigns an IP address that corresponds only to the area where the device is located. As a result, the email sender receives only general information. More than information about your actions. Apple does not access your IP address.

Why you should stop using this “dangerous” Wi-Fi setting on your iPhone ByZak Doffman

Learn more about how Gmail uses its own server to load remote images, how much it blocks the collection of user IP addresses, and whether Google itself has limits on the location tracking data it can collect from using Gmail. Asked. There was no reply before the release.

Google has already been criticized elsewhere for introducing new privacy innovations that block third parties and favor Google. In particular, removing third-party trackers in Chrome claims that everything is in the hands of Google’s own data collection. Therefore, the move is delayed.

And, in the end, that’s the heart of it here. Apple’s new privacy innovation is designed overall. There are no qualifiers and workarounds. If you choose to turn this on, according to Apple, Mail Privacy Protection helps protect your privacy by preventing email senders, including Apple, from learning information about your email activity.

It took too long, but Safari and Firefox have protected a huge number of users, more specialized products from Brave and DuckDuckGo are on the market, and there is a strong crackdown on cross-site web tracking. .. For such tracking, Google Chrome is outlier in terms of how it works by default, the amount of data collected during browsing, and how the data is linked to IDs. Please note.

You’ll often see something similar now in email tracking. As DuckDuckGo told me, email is used to track people unknowingly, much like browsing the web. The privacy-first company has announced its own email service that blocks tracking. A free personal @ duck.com email address will be sent and the spooky email tracker will be removed and forwarded to your regular inbox.

Email tracking warns ESET’s Jake Moore as it works quietly in a stealth mode background. It is considered a huge intrusion of privacy and can be dangerous even if used criminally.

Google says the data it collects will be used to provide a personalized experience that will help Google products, such as faster searches and automatic recommendations. The company also emphasizes that users can control the activities they store in their accounts and delete activities at any time.

But it makes you responsible for cracking down on Google, actively checking what was collected, and forming judgments about what is appropriate and proportional. As I’ve said many times, when it comes to platforms and services, you just follow the money. Google is generating revenue from data-driven advertising. It’s not complicated.

Apple Mail and Google Gmail

Apple / @ UKZak

You don’t have to stop using Gmail itself, but keep in mind that Google can see everything you’re doing on the server side. However, you need to use Apple’s own email app with Gmail, not the Gmail app. This will stop Google from collecting additional data through your app’s permission settings. It also means that anyone, including Google, can use email without worrying about hiding hidden trackers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/zakdoffman/2021/07/31/apple-iphone-users-delete-google-gmail-app-after-tracking-backlash/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos