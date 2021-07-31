Are your companies, such as Google and Netflix, requesting vaccines from workers on this growth list?





The Delta variant has spread throughout the United States, encouraging some companies to change their return-to-office policy. And this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance, recommending that fully vaccinated people wear masks in public indoor environments, especially in areas of substantial or highly infected.

Today, more and more employers are mandating vaccines to get back to work.

Yes, these companies are allowed to do so. According to recently updated guidance from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, federal EEO law does not prohibit employers from requiring all employees physically entering the workplace to be vaccinated with COVID-19. Hmm. The employer complies with the reasonable accommodation provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at some companies that take advantage of requesting a positive vaccination status to return home.

Google

Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent a note to employees earlier this week sharing the policies of the two updated companies.

First, anyone who comes to work on Google’s campus must be vaccinated. According to the memo, this policy will be rolled out in the United States in the coming weeks and will be extended to other regions in the coming months. Second, the company said it would extend its global voluntary telecommuting policy until October 18.

We are pleased to have begun reopening the campus. We also encourage Google employees who feel they can safely access existing sites to continue to do so. At the same time, many Google employees are aware that the Delta variant has caused a surge in the community and is concerned about returning to the office. This extension gives you the time to get back to work while giving you the flexibility you need.

Pichai added that Google will continue to closely monitor the data and notify employees at least 30 days in advance before moving to a full office reinstatement plan.

We hope that these steps will give you peace of mind as your office reopens. I was optimistic when I saw Google employees with me in the office for the past few weeks. I look forward to a bright day, he said in a note.

Facebook

The Silicon Valley giant told employees Wednesday that he had to be vaccinated before returning to the office, CNN reports.

Lori Goller, Facebook’s vice president of human resources, said in a statement to CNN that as the office reopens, everyone working on the US campus will be required to be vaccinated. For medical or other reasons, we will evaluate our approach in other regions as the situation progresses, “she added.

lift

As of August 2, all employees working in Lyft’s office must be vaccinated. CNN quotes an email sent to employees by Lyft CEO Logan Green.

The email also stated that the majority of the company’s US employees would return to the office on February 2, 2022, six months after the original office return date.

Netflix

Netflix became the first major Hollywood studio to implement a comprehensive policy requiring vaccination of casts of all US productions, and casts that come into contact with them in sets.

With a new return-to-work protocol agreed by the Hollywood union and major studios last week, producers have the option of implementing compulsory vaccination policies for Zone A casts and crews (consisting of actors and nearby people). Given those) per production, according to Deadline.

Union Square Hospitality Group

Danny Meyer, founder and CEO of Union Square Hospitality Group, including Shake Shack, told CNBC that the group drank indoors at a restaurant to show that it had been vaccinated with COVID-19. He said he would need people. This obligation also applies to current and new employees.

The group’s website has the following statement: To keep the community safe, we require all guests to show proof that they have been fully vaccinated since September 7, 2021. Our team also needs to be fully vaccinated. Bring either a physical COVID-19 vaccine card, an Excelsior Pass in New York, a related state-provided vaccine pass, or a photo of your vaccine card to share on arrival. We appreciate your understanding as we strive to provide the most comfortable and safe experience for both you and your team. I’m looking forward to seeing you!

This is the most logical thing I’ve ever seen, Meyer said. I’m not a scientist, but I know how to read the data. This is a crisis for unvaccinated people, and as a business leader, he took care of the team, told our guests, and what it was doing, to CNBC.

