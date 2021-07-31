Oldest Android devices will not be able to use Google sign-in from September





If you have a very old Android device running Android 2.3.7 (Gingerbread) or earlier, you can’t use your Google account to sign in to apps like Gmail or YouTube. The end of September.

According to a Google forum post, the functionality of the affected devices will stop on September 27th, but you can access these services on older hardware if you really need them.

Given that both Android 3 (Honeycomb) and Android 4 (Ice Cream Sandwich) for tablets debuted in 2011, we’re talking about a very small percentage of devices, and the majority of users are worried. is not necesary to.

“If you sign in to your device after September 27th, you may get a username or password error when you try to use Google products or services such as Gmail, YouTube, Maps,” the post explained. Users are advised to upgrade their software if possible. ..

safety first

Security is part of the reason for the cutoff point. New software tends to be much more secure than older software, especially over a 10-year period, and no one wants their Google account to be compromised by old vulnerabilities.

Devices still dating to Android 2.3.7 have been delayed in upgrading because they have missed 10 years of new features and innovations since Google added them to their mobile operating system.

These older versions of Android have long been left behind for security patches and Google Play Services updates and handle many background tasks for these updates. Google Play service support for Android 4.1 (Jelly Bean) will end next month.

Analysis: Updates are important

(Image credit: Google)

The news that Google login support for devices running Android 2.3.7 and earlier will be removed will only have a direct impact on a small percentage of users, perhaps the Electronics Museum.

But when new versions and devices are released, it reminds us how important it is for Google and other tech giants to set cutoff points for older software and hardware. No one likes gadgets to become obsolete, but support can’t last forever.

Older hardware does not have the ability to run the latest software, resulting in security vulnerabilities, major headaches for developers, and a user experience that gradually deteriorates over time.

Android 2.3.7 performed well in terms of Google login support. Even if you’re not affected, it’s worth remembering that the latest software updates for your device are available and should always be installed.

9to5 via Google

9to5 via Google

