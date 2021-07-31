PS5 update fixes one of the stupidest issues in the console





It’s been over eight months since Sony launched the PlayStation 5. During that time, there were some system software updates, all of which were relatively minor. This week, the first major update will finally be released to beta testers. Undoubtedly, the most notable feature of this update is support for M.2 SSD devices. The console SSD storage could not be expanded at boot time. However, at the time of this update, it will be possible to insert the M.2 SSD drive into the PS5 expansion slot. Of course, as beta testers have discovered, that’s not the only highlight of the update.

Today’s Top Deal Unrealistic deals get Amazon’s hottest smart home gadgets with $ 23 and $ 40 credits!List Price: $ 29.98 Price: $ 22.92 Savings: $ 7.06 (24%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR May Receive Fees Available from Amazon BGR May Receive Fees

Video game controllers are currently very sophisticated and require their own software updates. The PS5 DualSense is no exception. The problem is that the PS5 only gives me the opportunity to update the controller when I launch the console. You may accidentally cancel the prompt when prompted. In that case, you will have to wait another 24 hours for it to reappear. It’s a strange system.

Thankfully, Sony seems to have improved this situation with an update, as reported by The Verge. Beta 2.0 software has a new way to update your DualSense controller.[設定]>[アクセサリ]>[コントローラ]When you move to[ワイヤレスコントローラデバイスソフトウェア]You will see a new option called. The version of software the controller is currently running is displayed and you can start the update if it is available. The prompt will continue to appear.

Everything else for the PS5 Beta 2.0 update

The PS5 interface still needs a lot of work, but updating the controller is a good start. Another useful feature in Beta 2.0 is the ability to relocate controls at the bottom of the Control Center screen. For some reason, Sony has decided to make the PS5’s power control more difficult to access, but this should eliminate at least one of the extra steps.

Other new features include the option to turn on 3D audio on the TV speaker, separate icons for the PS5 and PS4 versions of the game, a trophy tracker that can track up to 5 trophies per game, and improved library menus. It will be. Easy to navigate.

Sony’s PS5 beta update was released on Thursday, so it can take quite some time before it’s released to the public. You can sign up for the PS5 system software beta program on the PlayStation website.

Today’s Top Deal Unrealistic deals get Amazon’s hottest smart home gadgets with $ 23 and $ 40 credits!List Price: $ 29.98 Price: $ 22.92 Savings: $ 7.06 (24%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR May Receive Fees Available from Amazon BGR May Receive Fees

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bgr.com/tech/ps5-update-fixes-one-of-the-consoles-stupidest-issues/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos