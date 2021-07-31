How Emotional Intelligence Reads What You Don’t Say





During the pandemic, you may have visited museums, attended concerts, enrolled in classes, visited with friends, or bought something new for your home. How? Anyone with an internet connection could use it as a digital experience.

Even before the pandemic, the experience was evolving digitally. We are surrounded by ultra-intelligent technology, but we crave the experience of connecting us to the digital world in an emotional way. To win in both respects, a technically enhanced experience cannot simply be intelligent. They need to be emotionally intelligent.

One area of ​​innovation that is advancing when we emerge after living a virtual being for over a year is the emotional intelligence quotient (EI). As a derivative of artificial intelligence (AI), EI uses face mapping, gaze tracking, and other empirical measurement data points to gain insights into the natural reactions of online users. Just like reading someone’s body language or facial expression to measure their response to a real conversation, EI can collect multimodal data and quickly connect to tell the story digitally. ..

Clear disruptions, especially in the relationship between brands and consumers, indicate that 85% of brand executives claim a connection with consumers and only 15% of consumers agree with emotions, EI technology. Is a fast-growing frontier that will have an impact in the future.

Visualized feedback

Whether you’re designing a product, game, app, ad, or website, the conceptual phase is always visual. Early concepts are presented in the form of mood boards, sketches, scripts, or online staging sites. With EI eye tracking technology, you can capture user reactions in real time and provide valuable data about the visual elements that attract the user’s attention first or longest. Or where their eyes move during the interaction. The addition of the EI face mapping feature further enhances that data by including happiness, confusion, contemplation, or physical responses that exhibit any number of emotional responses.

EI feedback is faster than traditional user feedback mechanisms. For example, an online survey requires you to create and distribute a question before you can provide input. Even when using technology to collect and analyze results, time is lost. EI technology bridges that time gap by tracking responses in real time, enabling enterprises to respond quickly to valuable feedback within the design cycle.

Customer-centric experience design

Feedback is an important part of the experience design process. By prompting user input throughout the product development life cycle, companies can adjust the design of their prototypes to better achieve their final results. However, waiting for a prototype means that feedback-driven changes are being made in the second phase of experience design, prototyping. What if user engagement could be tracked by participating in Stage 1 (conceptualization phase)?

The best ROI in the feedback channel is achieved when consumer centricity is incorporated very early in the design process. This means creating multiple test products and performing revisions before a large investment is made. By collecting valuable feedback from the first decision point, companies respond to consumer needs from the beginning, save future redirects, and end products in a more confident and cost-effective way. Move on to development. Emotion Intelligence facilitates a more agile approach to measuring customer experience by leveraging the depth of information not available in traditional ways. As a result, the implementation of unchanged feedback is streamlined.

Subconscious reaction

According to research, there are two types of purchase decisions that can be drawn from the consumer reaction system. One is the subconscious left brain, which represents 95% of the decisions, and the other is the conscious right brain, which represents 5% of the decisions. Existing technology seeks to understand consumer behavior by asking questions and asking for answers. A quantitative approach focused on the right brain. The measurement rating scale also adds a layer of subjectivity. For example, the reason one user ranks an interface to 7 can be completely different from the reason another user chooses the same ranking.

EI technology targets the subconscious response of the left brain by reading real-time responses that represent the overwhelming majority of true indicators. Based on tracked eye movements and emotional cues, insights can be accurately identified and sharply implemented. Issues that need to be addressed during the revision phase can be based on the exact moment during user interaction, allowing changes to be streamlined more efficiently.

Elimination of data bias

Finally, EI technology cancels the data bias on both sides of the feedback loop (author and provider). The process of designing something intended for a consumer-centric experience often begins with a small group of originators that introduce a particular bias to the table. These inherent effects become part of the mix as the process progresses. When seeking user feedback during the testing phase, traditional methods rely on surveys created by people who may or may not introduce additional bias in question creation. Finally, more bias can be introduced if the user provides input based on right-brain-aware feedback.

Eliminating conscious thinking and using EI technology to capture, interpret, and organize true reactive data removes these natural biases from the equations and enables real-time, unfiltered analysis. increase. These form the strongest framework possible for a truly consumer-centric experience.

On the horizon

Beyond consumer products and experience, the future of EI technology capabilities is endless. Consider an online education optimized to maximize student engagement and retention, or a human resources department that collects body language data that was previously missing in online candidate interviews. Wherever humans can see, engage, and react to digital assets, EI can be there with identified and actionable insights to drive innovation.

About Ranjan Kumar: Ranjan Kumar, the founder of Emotion AI startup Entropik, is an AI enthusiast and innovator who is passionate about the creation process. Ranjan is a neuroscience enthusiast and spends his time learning the inner workings of how the colorful world of emotional crafts experiences both the good and the bad. He studies in the fields of Emotion Tech and Cognitive Science, aiming for a world that is emotionally perceptible as well as artificial intelligence.

About Entropik: Entropik is the world’s leading Emotion AI company that reads Human Emotions and helps redefine the experience. Our mission to humanize the experience is to build AI technology that understands human emotions in a fast and scalable way through facial expressions, eye movements, voice tonality, and brain waves. Our diverse product portfolio allows you to accurately and meaningfully measure the overall experience of media, digital and shopper interactions. Entropik Tech offers Emotion Insights to over 150 global brands including CPG, retail, media & publishing, telecom and financial services industries. The company has offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East, India and Southeast Asia.

