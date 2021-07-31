Marvels Avengers expects the number of players to increase tenfold, is F2P the way?





Marvels Avengers is pulling out all the stops in two weeks prior to the Black Panther expansion to increase the number of players. This includes free weekends currently taking place on PlayStation, Steam and Stadia.

The result is very clear. A few months after peak players fell below 1,000 on Steam, the game surged from about 700 players per day during peak days to 7,800 yesterday. This is the highest number since its launch and there are no new additions other than Kate Bishop and Hawkeye. Wherever it is close to that height.

The fact that non-free games are free and the resulting increase in players isn’t revolutionary at all, but the fact that the Avengers are seeing such a surge can save the game’s long-term ambitions. If so, it raises the question of whether it will be free-to-play may be the way to do it.

Of course, there are risks. Marvels Avengers has few dangerous ways to actually make the kind of money these games would generate. First and foremost, there are game sales and a microtransaction store. But all the new real content is promised to be free, even with significant extensions like War for Wakanda, and competitors like Destiny and Borderlands that regularly sell DLC and Season Pass. Unlike, it remains free.

Once free to play, The Avengers may not be enough to sustain the series, leaving only a single source of income, primarily microtransactions, which are completely optional character skins.

However, the current path is unlikely to maintain the series. In order for some people to buy these microtransactions in the first place, they really really need to increase the number of players. I’m stuck with the most enthusiastic players, and a significantly discounted version of the game you can now find for $ 20-30 most places, earns them exactly across the used sales market Needless to say, no claim that it wasn’t flying exactly off the shelf. Where was the skid now, even if going to F2P could see a desperate move due to the hardships of the game? Sony contractually requires Spider-Man to appear because the game needs more players or it’s hard to imagine future support beyond this expansion.

Even if this actually happens, it is almost certain that Wakanda’s expansion will begin in two weeks. The idea for the current F2P weekend is to get the player to play it, convert it to someone who actually wants to buy the game, complete the content that wasn’t available, and then play War for Wakanda and more. ..

But if that doesn’t work and you don’t convert enough sales, it may be time to seriously consider permanent F2P, even though your game’s revenue is declining. I don’t think it’s a guaranteed path to long-term success, but it still seems better to have less than a ton of consoles than less than 1,000 players on a PC. Looks like.

Anyway, I still recommend testing Halo and more importantly, and if you don’t like it, try the game for free. Look at your thoughts, and if you really dig, come back to Wakanda in two weeks.

Update: Player numbers have reached a new peak of 10,000 as of today.

