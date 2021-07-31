Top 10 AI Healthcare Startups in 2021





Today, the most creative healthcare companies are incorporating the power of artificial intelligence (AI) into their services.

As many start-ups are gradually moving to health technology, those in need will benefit from advances in healthcare innovation.

For now, let’s get acquainted with some of the healthcare startups that have devised the latest AI systems so far.

Top 10 Healthcare Startups in AI

(Photo: National Cancer Institute in Unsplash) This is the most creative AI startup focused on improving health care this year.

According to the latest list of CB Insights, the world is now made up of 100 AI startups covering many disciplines from science to virus modeling.

For this part, we will only focus on the healthcare industry, where notable companies have been slowly recognized.

So far this year, many start-ups are working on AI. Technology analysts have already decided on the lineup of the most innovative AI startups in the healthcare industry.

please:

10. HELLOSELF

The AI ​​startup is gaining popularity throughout the UK through AI technology that utilizes psychology-based apps.

The main goal of a startup is to strengthen its mental health campaign in a pandemic.

9. Radioactive material

In 2017, Radiobotics established the trademark “Extended Intelligence” for this European startup.

Based in Copenhagen, Denmark, the startup has already won the Danish Chamber of Commerce Award from the X-ray analyzer AI.

8.OWKIN

Pharmaceutical companies are everywhere, but French-American startup Owkin is integrating AI into healthcare. There is a so-called Own Studio, where researchers can collaborate with others.

7. Incitro

The startup is using machine learning to develop new drugs.

6. Olive AI

Olive AI started in 2012. To date, this healthcare AI startup has used automation software to assist in hospital billing and other related tasks.

5. Overjet

According to Healthcare Global, the startup is focused on AI-backed dental treatment using data science and computer vision.

4. Theater

Capturing video data is what Theator does during surgery. The startup has used computer vision and AI to enhance what surgeons can achieve during surgery.

3. Learn AI

Unlearn AI uses virtual patients to perform many simulations. At this point, San Francisco-based start-ups can predict how patients with Alzheimer’s disease will progress through machine learning.

2. Recursive

Recursion is a startup that specializes in AI in the fields of chemistry and biology. Last year, we created a new solution for treating the condition of the heart, lungs, kidneys and tissues.

1. Caption health

Clinical decision making makes Caption Health one of the best AI healthcare startups at the moment. It became known for the development of ultrasonic technology.

After reading this list, you might think about how AI will affect the health insurance industry.

Apart from the AI ​​healthcare innovations mentioned above, Google also has a set of AI focused on health technology. The latest is an AI tool for dermatologists.

