“NEO The World Ends With You”: Here’s how this sequel took 14 years:





“NEO: The World Ends With You” is the long-awaited sequel to one of Nintendo DS’s best JRPGs, and was finally released after 14 years. According to PCGamer, the original game in 2007 was far more timeless. This is one of the many reasons why the sequel took so long. But why exactly?

(Photo: Nintendo)

Perhaps the brief history of the franchise itself may provide clues. This starts with the first game on one of the most successful handheld consoles ever.

“NEO The World Ends With You”: A brief history

Nintendo released the DS in 2004, which wasn’t the way Nintendo originally expected, but it quickly caught the public’s attention in the game. Another version, called the Handheld and DS Lite, directly countered the Sony PSP, which many expected to win the handheld console race, The Guardian wrote.

But of course, you already know that the PSP didn’t last that long and the DS made it long enough. One of the main reasons was that Sony handhelds didn’t have a really good game. On the other hand, DS had games such as the predecessor of “NEO The World Ends With You”.

The original TWEWY game was different from most other JRPGs on the market. These games were most often set up on different planets, fantastic territories, and other distant and mysterious places. TWEWY was installed here, on Earth, and in the Shibuya district of Tokyo.

The story also sets it apart. In it, you encounter premature death, but play through the story of those who have been given the opportunity to be resurrected by completing a challenge in the Grim Reaper game. A strange monster known as noise is a villain who acts as a foil for your quest.

TWEWY was built from scratch to take advantage of the two distinctive screens of the Nintendo DS. This gives the player control over each of the two different characters. One screen is the main character Nek, which the player controls through the stylus, and the other screen shows the current partner, which the player controls using the handheld input buttons.

(Photo: Andreas Rentz / Getty Images) Leipzig, Germany-August 17: Model Daniela Schaar plays the game “Nintendo DS” handheld game station at the computer game convention “Nintendo DS” held in Leipzig, Germany on August 17, 2005. Play Nintendogs.

This is a refreshing combat take that is very different for any JRPG and has placed the first game on the map. It was also one of the reasons critics called the game ahead of its time. TWEWY also helped me to recognize the Nintendo DS, even if I didn’t like it very much.

Read also: Persona 5 Review Summary: Worth Waiting, Whether You’re a JRPG Fan

Switch’s New Adventure: What Did It Take So Long?

“NEO The World Ends With You” was recently released on Nintendo Switch, and critics have praised the game’s improvements to the original and innovative ideas. In a review by Kotaku, the game was praised for its attractive and customizable combat system. That alone certainly continues to protect the legacy of its predecessor.

But why did it take so long for the sequel to be released?

One of the reasons is that creative leader Tetsuya Nomura was too busy to concentrate on creating the sequel. Don’t get me wrong. Square Enix recognized the success of the game and they had to do so. The first TWEWY game sold nearly 500,000 copies and was an inevitable and commercial success.

Tetsuya’s main focus at the time was to find a way to maintain the world of Disney / Square Enix. This is also one of the brains behind the similarly successful Kingdom Hearts series. He also directed “FINAL FANTASY VII Remake”. Still, his team was able to build “NEO The World Ends With You” with as much enthusiasm and originality as the first iteration, and JRPG fans won’t complain.

You can try “NEO The World Ends With You” on your PC, PlayStation 4, or Nintendo Switch.

(Photo: Nintendo)

Related: Square Enix’NEO: The World Ends With You’ demo officially released | How to download

This article is owned by TechTimes

RJ piercing script work

2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not duplicate without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techtimes.com/articles/263596/20210731/neo-the-world-ends-with-you.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos