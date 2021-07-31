Top story: Future Mac Face ID, Elon Musk criticizes Apple, etc.





This week there was an interesting range of Apple news and rumors, including a blockbuster earnings report and rumors that next year’s iPhone 14 and Face ID will be on the Mac.

Other popular topics include Apple’s crackdown on leaks, changes to the latest beta of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and some articles about Tesla CEO Elon Musk, so check out the video above. And read all of the following. detail!

Face ID expected to appear on Mac within “a few years”

It’s been about four years since Face ID debuted on the iPhone X, but face recognition hasn’t been extended to the Mac yet. But that could change in the not too distant future, as Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said this week that Face ID will appear on the Mac within “a few years.”

Gurman believes that Apple’s ultimate goal is to move most of its product line to Face ID, including low-end iPhone models such as the iPhone SE and iPad Air, which currently have Touch ID.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk takes a shot at Apple during a earnings call

In this month’s earnings announcement, Tesla CEO Elon Musk pointed out several points about Apple’s so-called “walled garden” and the use of the rare earth element cobalt, which is associated with human rights issues such as forced child labor and the environment. I made a comment. Concerns near the mining site.

Later this week, Musk came out to publicly support Epic Games in a dispute with Apple, calling Apple’s App Store “a de facto global tax on the Internet.”

In crazy Mask news, a new book about Tesla claims that in a brief phone conversation with Tim Cook about the possibility of Apple’s acquisition of Tesla, Mask demanded that Mask be nominated as Apple’s CEO. doing. Musk denied the claim, saying that he and Cook had never even spoken or written to each other.

Apple reports Q3 2021 results: $ 81.4 billion in revenue, $ 21.7 billion in profit, June new quarter record

This week, Apple announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2021. It covers the approximate months from April to June. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was $ 81.4 billion and net income was $ 21.7 billion, breaking the company’s June quarter record with diluted $ 1.30 per share.

Apple has made strong performance across the product and services segment, but CEO Tim Cook said he expects supply constraints to impact iPhone and iPad shipments during the quarter.

Apple demands that Leaker identify sources that could be reported to police

Recently, it was reported that Apple sent a letter to several prominent leakers asking them to stop sharing information about unreleased products immediately or face legal action. Details of the letter were revealed this week.

First, Apple was reported to have requested the leaker to reveal the source that provided information about undisclosed Apple products. Apple also said the leak could mislead third-party case / accessory makers.

iPadOS 15 Wins MacOS Monterey’s Redesigned Safari Tab Interface

In the fourth beta of the iPad OS 15 released this week, Safari has been tweaked and the browser layout reflects the updated design introduced in the third beta of macOS Monterey.

Apple has seeded developers this week with a fourth beta version of macOS Monterey. This version enables the new live text feature on Intel-based Macs, which was previously exclusive to Macs with the M1 chip.

The iPhone 14 Pro is said to have a more robust titanium design

According to a recent investor note shared by investment banking firm JPMorgan Chase, next year’s so-called “iPhone 14” lineup will include high-end models with a new titanium alloy chassis design.

According to investor notes, the use of titanium alloys is one of the biggest changes to the casing design of the iPhone model in 2022, and Foxconn will probably be the exclusive manufacturer of titanium frames for devices.

