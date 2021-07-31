Techgentsia favors vconsol video conferencing platform





Techgentsia, a small company in InfoPark, Kerala, was officially awarded by the Government of India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) for a price of Rs 100 million, with video conferencing solution vconsol winning the Innovation Challenge. .. , In New Delhi.

Joy Sebastian, CEO of Techgnentsia, received an honorary badge from Ajay Prakash Sahni, IT Secretary of the Government of India, earlier this week. The award was announced in August 2019, but the award had to be postponed due to a pandemic. vconsol was selected from over 1,983 submitted entries.

Will be the official platform

Techgentsia’s vconsol is now the official video conferencing platform for the central government and is a huge achievement for this small company, says Joy Sebastian. The National Informatics Center (NIC) provides the backbone infrastructure for running Bharat VC, a rebranded instance of vconsol.

He said official video conferencing with the prime minister, central minister and top bureaucrats is now taking place on this platform. vconsol has also become the medium for prime minister video conferencing with Olympic athletes and their families in each country.

The center is planning a large-scale deployment

The central government plans to run all video conferencing on this platform. The NIC is trying to take advantage of server capacity 10 times. According to official sources, all central ministries, departments and offices will soon be connected via Bharat VC.

The court is moving to vconsol. The online trial of the Kerala High Court is currently taking place at vconsol. Techgentsia is currently designing a hybrid court of the Karnataka High Court. C & AG, Bhabha Atomic Research Center and Indian Plasma Research Institute have also moved to vconsol.

“Software designed from scratch by a company in Kerala with a small footprint has defeated multinationals and other major tech companies,” says Techgentsia. National recognition of product quality automatically increases the trust of state IT departments. , He added.

