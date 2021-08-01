Co-op survival game Icarus delayed in November





Icarus, a collaborative survival game developed by the same designer who did Day Z, will postpone its release to November.

Originally announced at the PC Game Show 2020, Icarus was scheduled to go on sale on August 11th this year. However, developers need more time to work on the game before releasing it with confidence.

“It’s sad that Icarus needs to be delayed,” said Dean Hall, CEO of development studio Rocket Werkz. But Hall says it’s better for them to delay it. “A big lesson from DayZ: the actual development state sets the timeline.” It’s good that he spent a lot of time as an Early Access title and took good lessons from DayZ, which was full of bugs from the beginning. That is. Fans will remember launching DayZ the same year Hall started developing the game and making a lot of development efforts to fix the bug. Thankfully, DayZstill was a huge success despite its volatile start. Anyway, Hall seems to want Ikarst to come out strongly from the beginning.

It’s sad that @SurviveIcarus needs to be delayed, but it’s not sad to decide to delay it. A big lesson from DayZ: The actual development state sets the timeline. It takes a little more time to bake for the game to become the best https://t.co/FdxZHaZhQB.

— Dean Hall (@ rocket2guns) July 30, 2021

Thankfully, fans who pre-order the game will continue to be able to play Icarus in August of this year. The beta weekend begins August 28-29, September 11-12, September 25-26, October 9-10, October 23-24, and finally November 23-24. Continue to. Every weekend, the focus is on testing specific features, and as the days go by, more and more features are improved. Finally, beta weekend play does not count towards play time when considering refunds. “Anyone who pre-orders Icarus before it goes on sale will have access to the beta,” Rocket Werkz announces. “Pre-orders can be refunded at any time, no matter how much you’ve played the beta.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://clutchpoints.com/icarus-delayed-november/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos