Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft Revenues: Outstanding





Last week, all five US tech giants reported. This looks at the company’s earnings report and some disclosures over the phone that stood out to me.

1. Resume is more like a tailwind for Apple than a headwind

Leading most of Apple’s (AAPL) June quarter sales of $ 8 billion, iPhone sales grew 50% annually to $ 39.6 billion, more than $ 5 billion above consensus. In addition, service revenue increased 33% to $ 17.5 billion, more than $ 1 billion above the consensus. Revenues in the wearable, home and accessories segment increased 36% to $ 8.8 billion, nearly $ 1 billion above the consensus.

As CFO Luca Maestri said in an Apple call, iPhone and Apple Watch sales will increase consumers’ departures, including trips to the Apple Store (deployment of amide vaccines and relaxation of pandemic restrictions). I have benefited. Also within the services segment, AppleCare purchases were boosted by increased foot traffic in the Apple Store, and increased online advertising spending boosted Google’s search advertising revenue (and accordingly Google Search, including the Safari browser. Apple’s share of advertising revenue).

Also, iPad and Mac sales growth has slowed compared to recent quarters, but given how notebook and tablet sales benefit from increased teleworking and learning activities. , Each grows with a 2-digit annual clip. Without supply constraints, it would grow faster.

2. AWS definitely had the best quarter for a while

Amazon.com (AMZN) missed its second-quarter sales forecast, which AWS doesn’t deserve to blame. The public cloud giant has grown 37% annually (the highest growth rate in two years) to $ 14.81 billion, more than $ 500 million above the consensus.

In addition, AWS’s contract backlog increased 15% from the previous quarter, up 48% annually to $ 60.7 billion, and the weighted average long-term contract period increased from 3.3 to 3.6 years in the first quarter. .. On an Amazon phone call, CFO Brian Olsavsky said AWS saw an increase in cloud migration as it reconsidered whether companies would operate their own data centers during the pandemic.

AWS’s 2022 revenue consensus is $ 76.1 billion, which could be modest given AWS’s recent increase in backlog. For example, if AWS generated $ 80 billion in revenue next year and AWS was given 10 times that number of revenue (less than many high-growth cloud names are currently receiving), the business would be 800 billion. Worth a dollar, or nearly 45. Percentage of Amazon’s current market capitalization. Food for thought.

3. Facebook believes Instagram Lille can be a top-line growth driver

On a Facebook (FB) phone, Mark Zuckerberg revealed that Instagram’s Reels short-form video service / TikTok rival is making the biggest contribution to Instagram’s engagement growth. Later, COO Sheryl Sandberg added that Reels, which launched in August 2020 and introduced ads only in mid-June, is advertising in almost every market it launches.

Sandberg also suggested that reel ads should prove to be as popular as Instagram’s now-so-successful story ads.

“It ’s a very similar format to the story. [ads]”She said. “Full screen, in between reel videos. [of] Up to 30 seconds. I think it fits the reel quite naturally. It’s the surface of a really great discovery. And we see engagement and benefits in parallel with some other products … it’s still early, but we think there are many possibilities. “

4. YouTube advertising business is on fire in all cylinders

Alphabet (GOOGL) YouTube advertising sales increased 49% annually to $ 6 billion in the first quarter and increased 84% annually to $ 7 billion in the second quarter, surpassing the consensus by more than $ 600 million. I did. The ease of annual comparisons helped accelerate this growth, but advertiser demand also surged.

Like AWS, YouTube has helped companies do things in the last few months as brand advertisers choose to spend more on online services than traditional TVs. We are benefiting from the way we are rethinking. In addition, YouTube is now getting a lot of money from years of effort to embody the direct response advertising business.

“Nielsen finds that U.S. advertisers, who have shifted just 20% of their spending from TV to YouTube, have increased overall campaign reach within their target audience by 25% and reduced costs per reach point by almost 20%. “We did,” said Philip Schindler, Chief Business Officer. By calling the alphabet. The strength of video ads you see on YouTube could signal top-line numbers shared by Roku (ROKU) and The Trade Desk (TTD), which will be reported on August 4th and 9th, respectively. there is.

5. Microsoft’s dynamics app business has reached an inflection point

Thanks to a 49% increase in annual sales of Dynamics 365 cloud apps, Microsoft’s (MSFT) Dynamics Business Apps franchise recorded 33% annual sales growth in the June quarter. This is an increase from 26%, 21%, 19% and 13% in the previous four quarters, respectively.

And it looks like a good time will continue. At Microsoft’s call, CFO Amy Hood has led dynamics revenue growth in the late 20s in the September quarter, and Microsoft has a conservative history of guiding.

The strong momentum of Microsoft’s PowerApps developer tools and PowerAutomate workflow automation tools (which count towards Dynamics 365 revenue) contributed to growth. CEO Satya Nadella revealed that the number of organizations using PowerApps has more than doubled each year.

Nadella also argued that Microsoft’s efforts to tightly integrate Dynamics 365 apps for business functions such as sales, marketing, customer service, and supply chain management have paid off. He added that the integration of Dynamics with Teams and Microsoft’s business process automation tools (such as Power Automate) is becoming an increasingly selling point.

“”[You] I don’t want to collaborate, communicate, or have any recording system, whether it’s customers, parts, or predictions, “he said. Tracking what’s happening on Power Platform, Dynamics, and Teams, and tracking intersections with some data layers in Azure already best show some of the major competitive differentiations. I think that there. “

(AAPL, AMZN, FB, GOOGL, and MSFT are held at Jim Cramer’s Action Alerts PLUS Member Club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells these shares? Learn more.)

You will receive an email alert every time you write a Real Money article.Next to the signature for this article[+フォロー]Click.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://realmoney.thestreet.com/investing/technology/apple-amazon-facebook-google-and-microsoft-s-earnings-what-stood-out-15728102 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos