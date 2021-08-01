Horizon Forbidden West reportedly was delayed in 2022





Several outlets and reports state that the guerrilla game Horizon Forbidden West, the sequel to the 2017 Horizon Zero Dawn, has been postponed to 2022. This isn’t as surprising as some would expect, especially given what we saw at the end of the game. I was in the State of Play, where the footage will be exhibited in May 2021. In addition to a brief mention that things are going well, it was the silence of the radio. Given the pandemic and its impact on development, such delays are fully understandable and it is best to give more time to both players and developers. Everyone wants to release the title in the best possible condition, while providing the developer with the best possible working environment.

Regarding delays, Jason Schlier reported that he is currently targeting the first quarter of 2022. “The initial rumor was that Sony hadn’t decided yet, but the match was delayed a while ago.” This delay prevented the PlayStation from setting this year’s holiday title. Two PlayStation 4 remastered and extended titles, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut and Death Stranding Director’s Cut, will be available in August and September, respectively, but these are the only other titles planned for this year.

Sony will definitely update its players in August, when Holiday Forbidden West is about to hit the market. August has no release date and is pretty close to Holiday 2021. Rumor has it that the company will hold a State of Play presentation in September to introduce God of War: Lagan Rock and Horizon Forbidden West, but it’s a huge issue for all involved. In consideration of this, we hope that the advance announcement will be delayed.

