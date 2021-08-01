Steve Jobs 1973 job listings sold at auction are:





The late Steve Jobs, just 18 years old before starting Apple, submitted a nasty and interesting application. The amount sold at the auction is as follows.

The late Steve Jobs filled in the nasty details with mysterious details three years before the founding of tech giant Apple. The digital version of the same application sold for a fair amount at the auction, but the original physical copy sold even more. Souvenirs from tech gurus are now becoming very important historically and are often expensive to sell. Jobs applications seem to continue to grow in value over the years.

Jobs started Apple with business partner Steve Wozniak in 1976, then left and returned a few years later. During this probability, the late founder began rebuilding Apple’s image with the help of chief designer Jonathan Ive. The value of my camera was expected to reach nearly $ 300,000 at auction, so it’s hard to believe that a personal souvenir that doesn’t belong to anyone but Jobs would prove even more valuable. It’s safe.

According to the auctioneer’s official website, the auction for the only physical copy of an application job submitted at the age of 18 ended at $ 343,000. The non-fungible token (NFT) version is a type of digital imprint that gives the winning bidder digital ownership. The property sells significantly cheaper at 12 ETH and is now worth about $ 27,000. The auctioneer explained that two versions were auctioned to determine whether the bidder was looking at more value on physical or digital assets. This time, hard copy seems to have taken the top position.

Evaluation of the value of job applications

Apple CEO’s dilapidated application has nothing under the phone number, uses Reed College as an address, and despite majoring in English literature, handwritten electronics and design as a special ability It contained a lot of interesting information, such as using an engineer. But this isn’t the first time this historic paper, which has been sold many times in the past, has come to light. According to the auction list, it was first auctioned, re-sold a year later, and more recently auctioned in March of this year, raising prices by about 1200% in just four years. The value of its digital version is far from hard copying, but this can change as more people become more open to NFT mechanics.

The winning bid for the NFT version was ETH, so if cryptocurrencies continue to rise over the next few years, their value can grow dramatically over time. With the price of some NFTs skyrocketing to millions of dollars, the digital version of Jobs’ application could be as valuable as it would be if it were put up for auction again in the future. It is worth noting that even the physical version may have been paid in ETH. If cryptocurrencies were used, the present value of Jobs’ applications might not have been so final after all.

