Red Dead Redemption 2 fans combine maps from both games





Reddit has decided to merge the maps of both Red Dead Redemption games into an all-encompassing graphic, claiming it’s boring.

ARed Dead Redemption 2 recently created a graphic that merges its map with its predecessor, the Red Dead Redemption map. Installments for both series are part of the most detailed and vast game to date for developer Rockstar Games, making the open world of the game as part of gameplay as stories and mechanics.

The Red Dead Redemption and Red Dead Redemption 2 events occur approximately every 12 years in 1911 and 1899, respectively. However, unlike different timelines, the maps for both games overlap slightly. The world of Red Dead Redemption extends to the western states of New Austin and West Elizabeth, and to what is called Nuevo Paraso in Mexico. The RDR2 configuration is located slightly east of the series’ counterparts and includes only New Austin and West Elizabeth, in addition to three new fictitious US states. That said, RDR2players can only explore these two Red Dead Redemption territory in the epilogue.

Reddit user Toker Smurf recently highlighted the connected geography of the two games by consolidating the map into a single image. A user who said he combined the maps from Siaboledom commented that the final product showed “how much” Red Dead Redemption 2 had when compared to the first article in the series. You can see that the RDR2 boundary surrounds more than double the area, which is the land of its predecessor, and only excludes the Red Dead Redemption settlement in Mexico.

With the obvious exclusion of Mexico, other Reddit users have begun to elaborate on how they want the Mexican territory of Red Dead Redemption to be added in a future Red Dead Redemption 2 update. There is an exploitable glitch that opens Mexico to RDR2 players who have finished the main story of the game. Glitch will not give way to the same Mexico found in Red Dead Redemption or new missions-if players step too far into unknown territories of the game, they will fall into emptiness and die. Still, Toker Smurf describes glitches as follows: There is more than just needed to look good from the north side of the river. This indicates that the game developer may have originally intended to incorporate Mexico into gameplay.

The combination of the map and the absence of Mexico in Red Dead Redemption 2 suggests that there is still some room for wiggles as rock stars approach the open world of RDR2 or the range of future Red Dead Redemption games. increase. If anything, Mexico has far more untapped territory, south of the territory already crossable by Red Dead Redemption players. However, until there is an update from Rockstar, glitches that unintentionally extend the map of the game should be sufficient for now.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

