Everything that has happened so far





An ongoing proceeding against Activision Blizzard has revealed truly horrifying and horrifying behavior in multiple studios and offices. Many women were allegedly sexually harassed, assaulted, and traumatized, but those in power at the companies involved seemed to have rarely stopped or restricted this behavior.

The proceedings were filed on July 20 by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing after years of investigating the stories of women suffering from daily harassment and abuse while working at Activision Blizzard. it was done.

Fallout has been widespread since it was submitted, with former and current employees sharing more stories of abuse, apologizing to injured people, and staying away from the whole. I’m moving forward trying to do it. Developers and workers in other studios are also beginning to discuss and share their thoughts and pains. This has been terrible, anxious, and eye-opening in the past few weeks and helps keep up with what happened after the proceedings put all the coverage in one place.

As this is an ongoing situation, we expect more articles about the proceedings, and we will update this post with new articles in the near future as the fallout will occur.

Screenshot: Blizzard / Kotaku

Afrasiabi worked for Blizzard in June 2020, but the confusion of a few fans who noticed his resignation seems to have left the company with seemingly minimal mention. And Afrasiabi is gone, but his presence remains in World of Warcraft. Kotaku was able to confirm the existence of at least two NPCs that continue to name him, in addition to some items that directly refer to him.

Image: Bungee

Halo and the studio behind the current Destiny issued a statement yesterday on Twitter to address the widespread allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination filed in a new proceeding filed by California regulators against Activision Blizzard. Did. We have a responsibility to acknowledge, reflect and implement what we can do to support a lasting culture of harassment, abuse and inequality that exists in the industry.

Image: Blizzard

The proceedings against Activision Blizzard prove that what many women already knew in the industry did not result in just a few bad apples from some companies. It is deeply rooted in the culture at the heart of the way the gaming business has been operating for decades.

Screenshot: Blizzard

The head of Blizzard Entertainment, the company behind Overwatch and World of Warcraft, emailed staff last night with recent allegations of widespread sexual harassment and discrimination as very annoying, discussing how to answer questions and move forward. I promised that. ..

Screenshot: Blizzard

Some of the most popular World of Warcraft streamers explained that they were disappointed and saddened by the news. Top Wow Twitch Streamer Asmon Gold said in an official statement shared on Twitter that he was hurt by the news as a longtime fan of the publisher.

Image: Blizzard / Activision / Kotaku

Social media accounts related to Activision Blizzard and its various properties have stopped posting following a California lawsuit against the release of a major video game conglomerate.

Photo: Mark Davis (Getty Images)

Blizzard co-founder and longtime boss Mike Morhaime visited Twitter after midnight on Friday and commented on the widespread allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination at the gaming company he has long led. To the Blizzard women who have experienced these things, he writes, I am very sorry that I failed you. I listen to you, I believe in you, and I am very sorry to disappoint you.

Photo: Activision Blizzard

We failed, and sorry, he starts. I would like to sincerely apologize to Blizzards, to everyone I know, and to those I have never met, for my role in the culture that fostered harassment, inequality and indifference.

Screenshot: Blizzard

Following nasty allegations about the working environment of Ubisoft and Activision Blizzard, some game outlets have chosen to stop reporting games released by mega-publishers.

Image: Blizzard

On July 23, former World of Warcraft lead designer Greg Street, who was on the original panel, responded to the dispute. In it, he tries to explain what happened, but he admits he made a mistake in a long series of tweets, which eventually led to an apology. Street left Blizzard in 2013 and joined Riot Games the following year.

Photo: Rich Pork (Getty Images)

Hundreds of incumbent and former employees from across Activision Blizzard have signed a letter to the company’s management.

The report included unwanted shoulder rubbing, sex suggestions, sexual harassment within the first day, and even games around the office where men try to fumble on each other’s genitals. These allegations are not as widely reported as a series of testimonies from harassed women, but they also show how systematic the problem was in the company.

Image: Activision Blizzard

The strike announcement is accompanied by a statement of intent addressed to Activision Blizzard management. The letter states that employees believe their values ​​are not reflected in management and have made a series of demands aimed at improving the working conditions of those who have been harassed or discriminated against. Stated. These requests include the termination of compulsory arbitration. This forces employees to go through exorbitant mediation rather than public proceedings. Recruitment, recruitment, promotion policy revisions, wage rate transparency, third-party recruitment reporting policies for company reviews, HR departments, and executive staff.

Image: Blizzard

Blizzard has promised to remove content that isn’t suitable for World of Warcraft, perhaps in response to an in-game reference to creative director Alex Afrasiabi. The announcement came after a brief silence after a proceeding against a California company alleging that Activision Blizzard fostered an environment of widespread harassment of female employees.

Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

We would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who visited us in the past and recently. Thank you for your courage. All voices are important-and we do a better listening job now and in the future.

Our first response to the problems we faced together and your concerns was, frankly, deaf.

Screenshot: Kotaku

The Cosby Suite was more than just a nickname or a joke. Based on images and comments posted on Facebook by a former Blizzard developer on Kotaku, it’s a liquor-filled meeting place where many, including Afrasiabi, smile and pose with a real portrait of Bill Cosby. It is said that it was. It was also an informal networking hotspot at BlizzCon, three sources told Kotaku. There, people trying to break into the company will go to meet some of the top designers.

Image: Blizzard

Not everyone can participate in the Activision Blizzard Walkout for Equality, but because employers’ improper response to sexual harassment in California calls for improved working conditions for women and other marginalized groups. , There are other ways to help employees of the company. Discrimination proceedings.

Photo: Eric Thomas (Getty Images)

A new open letter, signed by about 500 current and former Ubisoft employees, announces solidarity with Activision Blizzard workers, demands movement from their own leadership, and is systematic throughout the video game industry. Axios reports that it wants change.

Screenshot: Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, now accused of discriminatory practices and rampant sexual harassment, hires Wilmer Hale, a well-established law firm for union crushing, to spin his head and blow the furrows.

Screenshot: Blizzard

According to a new Waypoint report, a cybersecurity company that was once harassed by Blizzard employees at a hacking conference imposes a 50% misogyny tax on game developers when seeking a quote for security services. Did.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/everything-that-has-happened-since-the-activision-blizz-1847401161 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos