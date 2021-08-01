Sony’s ZV-E10 offers a lens choice for the compact video maker Picker





Sony may feel like trying this before, but Sony’s latest cameras have video makers in mind, especially if you want to use a different lens.

Whether it’s a small video or a large video, it’s clear that you have a choice of small cameras, large cameras, cameras made primarily for capturing video, and cameras made primarily for still images. You may be using the phone as they do the job too.

Nowadays, cameras usually play two roles, killing two content-creating birds with one optical-based stone. Unless you’re a professional filmmaker, even a dedicated camcorder is almost a thing of the past. Whether it’s a small option or a large option, anyone making a video will probably do it from what looks like a still camera. It’s almost the same these days.

There are some special things that video producers may want from the photographer, such as higher bitrate support, hunting and subjectless quick autofocus, and the ability to blur the background, but it depends on the setup. This means that you may need more expensive hardware. Larger cameras and faster lenses are often in this area, but that can be changing and not just the advanced smartness our phones have.

Sony has been working on making compact cameras built for both media for some time, but last year it was a bit more advanced in creating models for people who are enthusiastic about making videos. A compact camera that focuses on both still images and videos, called the ZV-1, provides flip-out screens, background defocus, 4K video support, and is basically a kind of compact studio with one camera. Will be. ..

However, since one camera comes with only one lens and it is not always possible to cut it in all situations and scenes, Sony added a similar model to the lineup with the ZV-E10 this year. To do.

Last year’s ZV-1 offered a 20-megapixel sensor with a built-in lens focused in the 24mm to 70mm range, but this year’s ZV-E10 is built like Sony’s A-series cameras and is larger. Provides a 24-megapixel APS-C sensor Interchangeable lens support on Sony E-mount.

Offering a similar design, but with the removable lens, the E10 brings a flip-out screen and background defocus, but a new mode that allows you to bring the focus back from the product to the face in the “Product Showcase” Combine with. The mode works as quickly as a proper filmmaking focus system, rather than looking for a shot. That means you can get back to the product and easily.

With that in mind, Sony is primarily focused on the vlogger crowd, especially those making videos such as YouTube and TikTok, with the camera set to landscape or portrait, 4K or full. HD and either SD card or live streaming.

For those who intend to use it as a filmmaker beyond their selfie needs, the Sony ZV-E10 has a zoom lever and eight zoom settings that allow you to zoom in slowly or quickly. This gives filmmakers the same sense of control they would use with a large camera. ..

There are also 3-capsule mics built to provide better audio than standard cameras, but shoes that allow you to connect other mics as needed, not to mention the customization gained by supporting other Sonys. There is also an interface for E-mount lenses.

Jun Yun, Head of Digital Imaging at Sony in Australia and New Zealand, said:

“We’ve taken a lot of the features that were very popular with the ZV-1 camera and added a wider range to our creative vision through a larger sensor and interchangeable lens system,” he said.

“Whether the content focuses on a healthy combination of still images, video, or both, this camera can be the perfect step-up, or an additional tool in the kit.”

Like last year’s ZV-1, Sony’s ZV-E10 is a bit more expensive, with the main unit priced at $ 1249, but the ZV-1 is just over $ 1088 from its price tag. As a reminder, there is no lens. In Australia, the ZV-E10 kit with a 16-50mm F3.5-5.6 power zoom lens will arrive for $ 1449. Both body-only and kit variations will arrive in August and will be available in both black and white.

