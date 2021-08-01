Apple launches the “Tinder for anti-vaxxers” app from the App Store for violating the COVID-19 guidelines





According to a new report from Bloomberg, Apple has removed an app called “Unjected” from the App Store for violating the COVID-19 guidelines and providing incorrect information. Self-proclaimed as a place for “similar people who support medical autonomy and free speech,” the app was available on the App Store until Bloomberg lost his comment.

According to a report from Bloomberg, Unjected will be released in May, allowing users to create profiles, play against others and send messages. Basically, the app is an anti-vacsor dating service, and its launch coincides with Tinder and Bumble accidentally adding benefits to encourage users to vaccinate COVID-19, Unjected. It became known as “Anti-Vaccine Tinder”.

Recently, Unjected also added social feeds similar to Facebook and Twitter, triggering reviews on Google Play.

When I updated my app regularly, I found that Google Play reviews were triggered and that user-created content wasn’t well monitored with incorrect information. In an email to Unjected, Google posted a post containing claims that the vaccine is an mRNA gene modifier, a biological weapon, and a nanotechnology microchip used to link people to 5G networks. Was flagged.

Google told Unjected on July 16 that it would take two weeks to remove a post from the app store or launch it. According to co-founder Shelby Thomson, we had to walk a censorship tightrope. Unjected removed the social feed and brought it back to Google Play compliance, but Thomson said he plans to restore the social feed with the flagged post and wants to stay under scrutiny.

Unjected, on the other hand, was available on the App Store until recently. Bloomberg reports that the app has been removed after contacting Apple for comment on the apps available on the App Store. Apple has notified the Unjected developers that the app has been removed due to improper references to the COVID-19 pandemic in its concepts and themes.

According to an Apple spokeswoman, Apple initially rejected Unjected during the initial review process, made changes to comply with the Covid-19 policy, and then approved the app. Since then, “the developer has issued a statement outside the user, updated the app and re-complianced,” Apple said, and Unjected urged the user not to use certain words to avoid detection. I added that I did. “This is a violation of the guidelines that clarify the following:” If you try to cheat the system, the app will be removed from the store. “

Apple’s App Store guidelines provide a way for your application to see user-generated content, and all COVID-19-related apps must be provided by a health-focused institution.

