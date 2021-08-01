Volusia, Flagler County has reached a record number of COVID-19 cases each week





COVID Vaccine Obligations: Will Private Sector Help Control New Explosions?

More than 50 medical and medical groups have called on employers of medical and long-term care workers to require COVID-19 vaccination.

Staff video, USA TODAY

According to the Florida Department of Health, Volusia and Flagler counties reported a record number of new coronavirus cases last week.

According to FDOH, Volusia County reported 5,683 new COVID-19 cases during the week of July 23-29. This is an increase of 118% from the previous weekly record of 2,599, which occurred between January 1st and January 8th of this year.

According to FDOH, there were 671 new cases last week in Flagler County, up 35% from the peak of 469 cases during the week from January 1st to January 8th.

According to an analysis of USA Today’s COVID-19 data, the Breverd, Clay, Duval, Hernando, Lake, Nassau, Pasco and Seminole counties also broke weekly COVID-19 case records this week.

According to state data analysis, Florida also reached weekly case records compared to the summer of 2020, with 110,724 cases published last week. This is a 33% increase from last summer’s peak of 83,090 cases per week, and a 51% increase over the past week.

As of July 30, Florida had the third highest number of COVID-19 cases in the United States, at 2,590,699. Only Texas and California have high overall COVID-19 numbers, 3.1 million and 3.9 million, respectively.

On Tuesday, the Federal CDC recommended that fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors in areas with high levels of COVID-19 infection.

According to the CDC, all Florida counties except Glaze county have high levels of COVID-19 infection. This means that there are over 100 new cases per 100,000 and the positive rate over the last 7 days has exceeded 10%.

Florida’s weekly positive rate rose to 18.1% this week, according to FDOH data. Of the 67 counties in Florida, 75% have a positive rate of over 18%. No county in Florida has a positive rate of less than 12%.

hospitalization

Over the past 14 days, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida have increased by 123%, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services. It has an average of 37 hospitalizations per 100,000.

According to the latest update by the US Department of Health and Human Services, Florida received 9,288 COVID-19 hospitalizations on July 28, up 5% from 8.816 patients on July 27.

According to HHS, hospitalizations for coronavirus have increased by nearly 334% since July 1, when 2,142 people were hospitalized.

This will bring the state closer to the peak number of COVID-19 hospitalizations of 10,179 reported on July 23, 2020, according to the Florida Hospital Association.

Hospital officials said that a significant increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and breakthrough cases (when a vaccinated person becomes infected with COVID-19) is a highly contagious delta variant and Florida. I think this is due to the large number of people who have not yet been vaccinated.

According to the CDC, mutations occur when a virus mutates. Some variations allow the virus to spread more easily or become resistant to treatments and vaccines. The first delta variant detected in the United States in March spread rapidly and now accounts for the majority of new coronavirus cases.

As of July 23, Florida reported 1,470 cases of Delta Variants, according to the latest data released to media lawyers, including The News-Journal. FDOH does not publish this data.

Unvaccinated people, pregnant women, and young people have been hospitalized during this wave of COVID-19, according to health officials.

According to the Florida Hospital Association, about 95% of COVID-19 patients across the state are completely unvaccinated.

As of July 30, 39% of Florida’s eligible population remains unvaccinated.

Local Hospital Information Halifax Health

COVID-19 Patients: On Saturday, Halifax Health again reached its peak number of COVID-19 hospitalizations with 127 patients, according to hospital spokesman John Guthrie.

Visit Policy: Only two visitors at a time are allowed for non-COVID patients. However, if the patient is quarantined, only one visitor is allowed. The hospital does not allow visitors to COVID patients, but does provide virtual visits to COVID patients. Exceptions are made for situations that should be taken into account, such as the end of life and the unique needs of the patient.

Hospital operation: Operation as usual.

Advent Health

COVID-19 Patients: As of Friday, AdventHealth Central Florida experienced a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations with 1,060 patients in seven county hospitals. Of these, 290 patients are admitted to five Advent Health hospitals in Volusia and Flagler counties, a record for two counties.

Visit Policy: Patients other than COVID are allowed one visitor at a time. Only one visitor is allowed by appointment for COVID-positive patients. OB and pediatric patients are allowed two visitors at a time. Two adult caregivers per day are allowed for COVID-positive children.

Hospital Operations: On Friday, Advent Health migrated its hospital system to “Code Black.” This means that they only perform emergency and time-sensitive emergency surgery. This also means that all hospital-based outpatient treatment at Advent Health will be postponed at a later date. Outpatient surgery sites are time-sensitive and carry out only urgent procedures. Time-sensitive pediatric procedures are performed with the approval of the Chief Medical Officer.

Flagler Hospital

COVID-19 Patients: As of Friday, Flagler Hospital had 94 COVID-19 patients, which was another record-breaking day for the hospital.

Visitor Policy: Patients other than COVID can have one visitor throughout their stay. Two for labor and delivery. There are no visitors with COVID patients.

Hospital operations: Hospitals closely monitor capacity and staffing and schedule procedures as needed. Most of the procedures are on schedule.

Local COVID-19 Number State-wide

New case: 110,724

Total number: 2,590,699

New deaths: 400

Total deaths: 38,079

Weekly positive rate: 18.1%

Percentage of vaccinated population over 12 years old: 61%

Flagler County

New case: 671

Total number: 9,004

Weekly positive rate: 26%

Percentage of vaccinated population over 12 years old: 61%

Volcia County

New case: 5,683

Total number: 43,212

Weekly positive rate: 27%

Percentage of vaccinated population over 12 years old: 56%

St. Johns County

New case: 1,640

Total number of cases: 26,276

Weekly positive rate: 23.8%

Percentage of vaccinated population over 12 years old: 65%

