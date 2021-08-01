Halo Infinite Technical Preview-How to fix low frame rate on PC





If you’re a Halo Insider and receive access to a technical preview of Halo Infinite, you may be playing quite a few Infinite this weekend. However, you may have a performance issue on your PC. Many (including us) have noticed that the technical preview of the PC version is incredibly burdensome even for the best builds, and about 3000 series cards are struggling to run at 60fps. .. Here are all the known ways to improve the performance of your Halo Infinite build: Note that these were run on a PC with a Ryzen 2700X and NVIDIA RTX 2060 Super running Halo Infinite on a 1440p 144hz monitor.

Halo Support tweeted about this issue: “Technical preview players are using high-end GPUs, but performance is poor. Check the frame rate setting, the minimum frame rate is set to 30 (or higher), and the maximum Make sure the frame rate is set to. Native refresh rate (usually 60). This can bring dramatic improvements. “This didn’t work for us. However, many have reported that they have actually improved performance. The first way to improve performance on our part was to switch the latency mode to Ultra in the Nvidia control panel. This seems to have significantly improved the frame rate and performance. Tom Warren of The Verge reported that setting the minimum and maximum frame rates in the same way improved performance by more than 50 frames per second. This method yielded 20 frames per second bumps, which greatly improved gameplay. This was the first time I was able to run the game smoothly on the 1440p60 Ultra, but it was still inconsistent and fluctuating very often.

Of course, if everything fails, the performance of almost all the time beats the visual, so the player can always lower the setting to correct the frame rate. In this build, I found Halo Infinite to be the most fun by setting the resolution and settings much lower than usual. This resulted in a stable frame rate in the 80-100fps range. This was a lot more fun than the constantly moving 1440p Ultra setting and gave me the opportunity to actually enjoy the game without worrying about performance. But this isn’t ideal at all, and it’s a shame that this build wasn’t optimized as we wanted.

These issues always occur in such technical previews. Also, with Infinite, which can run at 120fps across the Xbox Series X | S, PC players don’t have to worry about the game running astoundingly at startup once the main build is optimized and released. .. .. For the latest information, including how to install Techincal Preview, see our guide.

