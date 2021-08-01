Are we really addicted to technology?





In many ways, technology has made our lives better. Through smartphones, apps and social media platforms, you can work and connect more efficiently in ways you couldn’t imagine just decades ago.

However, as we become more dependent on technology for many of our professional and personal needs, most of us are asking tough questions about the role that technology plays in our lives. Are we too dependent on technology to actually hurt us?

In the latest episode of Build for Tomorrow, host and entrepreneur editor-in-chief Jason Feifer answers a daunting question. Is technology addictive?

Dissemination of medical terms

What makes something addictive, not just attractive? This is a meaningful distinction, as if the technology is addictive, the next question could be: Are creators of popular digital technologies such as smartphones and social media apps deliberately creating addictive ones? If so, should they be held accountable?

To answer these questions, you must first agree to the definition of “addiction.” After all, it’s not as easy as it sounds.

Without a clear definition of what we are talking about, we cannot help people properly.Liam Satchel University in Winchester

“Over the last few decades, a lot of effort has been put into condemning conversations about mental health, which is of course very good,” explains Feifer. It also means that medical terms have been incorporated into our language, making it more comfortable to use clinical terms other than specific diagnoses.

“We all have friends who say,’Oh, I’m a little podcast,’ or’Oh, this is my big PTSD moment,'” said psychology instructor Liam Satchel. A guest at the University of Winchester and the podcast says. He is worried about how people without a mental health background cast the word “addiction.” He says the growing concern over “technology addiction” is not really caused by concerns among psychiatric professionals.

“This kind of concern about things like internet use and social media use doesn’t come much from the psychiatric community,” says Satchel. “They first came from people who were interested in technology.”

The casual use of medical terms can actually be confusing about mental health concerns. We need reliable standards for recognizing, discussing, and ultimately treating psychological conditions.

“Without a clear definition of what we are talking about, we cannot help people properly,” says Satchel. Therefore, according to Satchel, the psychiatric definition of addiction based on the experience of distress and serious family, social or occupational confusion should be included in the definition of addiction we use.

If you read too much … a fever rash?

But, as Feifer points out in the podcast, both the spread of medical terms and the fear that new technologies are addictive are not completely modern phenomena.

For example, consider the concept of “reading mania”.

In the 18th century, a writer named JG Heinzmann argued that anyone who read too many novels could experience what is called a “reading maniac.” Heinzmann explained that this condition can cause many symptoms, including: , And melancholy. “

“It’s all very specific! But in reality, even the term” reading mania “is medical,” says Feifer.

“The mania episode is not a joke, but this did not stop people a century later from applying the same term to watches.”

Indeed, a Newcastle Weekly Coolant 1889 article declared, “Watch enthusiasts are certainly overkill, as it is called. In fact, it will be ferocious.”

Similar concerns are reflected throughout history for radio, phone, television and video games.

“It may sound comical in the modern context, but at the time, when these new technologies were the latest distractions, they were probably really fascinating. People spend a lot of time doing them. “It was,” says Feifer. “And now that we’ve seen it repeat over and over again, what can we say about it? We can say it’s common. It’s It’s a common behavior. It doesn’t mean it’s the healthiest thing. It’s not just a medical problem. “

Today, few people claim that a novel is addictive, no matter how greedily you consume your last favorite novel. What’s wrong? Were these addictive? If not, what was happening at these moments of concern?

People are complex, our relationships with new technologies are complex, addictions are complex, our efforts to simplify the very complex and generalize over a large part of the population , Can lead to real harm.

Joel Billeuw, a professor of clinical psychology and psychological evaluation at the University of Lausanne in Switzerland and a guest on the podcast, states that there is a risk of making normal behavior morbid. He is on a mission to understand how to compare truly addictive behavior with what we call normal behavior.

For Billyu and other professionals, this is more than just a rhetorical game. He uses an example of game addiction that has been increasingly scrutinized over the last 50 years. The language used around the subject of game addiction determines how potential patient behavior is analyzed and ultimately which treatment is recommended.

“For many, we find that games are actually a coping (mechanism) for social anxiety, trauma, and depression,” says Billyu.

“Of course, in such cases, you don’t necessarily have to target the game itself. Target the cause of depression. As a result, if successful, the game will diminish.”

In some cases, one person may be legally obsessed with games and technology and need a corresponding treatment, which can be the wrong answer for another.

“This is not to underestimate that technology is a factor in mental health problems for some people,” says Feifer.

“I also don’t downplay the ability of individuals to use technologies such as smartphones and social media to the extent that they have a real negative impact on their lives, but what we need to understand here is that people are complex. Yes, relationships with new technologies are complex, addictions are complex, and our efforts to simplify very complex things and generalize over a large part of the population can lead to real harm. There is sex. “

Behavioral addiction is notorious for being more difficult for professionals to diagnose. That’s why the latest edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Illness (DSM-5), which professionals use to classify mental illness, introduced a new idea about addiction in 2013. ..

“DSM-5 grouped drug addiction and gambling addiction is the first time drug addiction has been directly categorized into all types of behavioral addiction,” says Feifer.

“And DSM-5 went a little further and suggested that further research is needed for other potentially addictive behaviors.”

This may not sound like a big deal to the general public, but the effect was huge in medicine.

“Researchers have become addicted to how many people have become addicted, starting with the assumption that social media use is addictive, rather than ascertaining whether behaviors such as social media use are addictive. We’ve started a study to find out if it’s there, “says Feifer.

Learned helplessness

The assumption that many of us are crazy about technology itself harms us by undermining our autonomy and the belief that there are institutions to make a difference in our own lives. It may be affecting. That’s what Nir Eyal, the author of the book Hooked and Indistractable, calls “learned helplessness.”

“The price of living in a world with so many good things is that sometimes we have to learn these new skills, these new behaviors to mitigate our use,” Eyal said. say. “One of the surest ways to do nothing is to believe that you are helpless. That’s all about learned helplessness.”

So what if most of us aren’t the addicts we’re experiencing when checking phones 90 times a day, or wondering what our followers are saying on Twitter?

“Choices, intentional choices, and perhaps some people will disagree or criticize your choices, but we cannot consider it pathological in the clinical sense. I think, “says Billyu.

Of course, for some people, technology is addictive.

“If something really interferes with your social or professional life and you don’t have the ability to control it, ask for help,” says Feifer.

However, for the vast majority of people, considering the use of technology as an option is not always healthy, but it can be the first step in overcoming unwanted habits.

