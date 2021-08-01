Ghost Of Tsushima creative director reacts to real-world influences





Ghost Of Tsushima Creative Director Nate Fox is proud of the impact he and Sucker Punch have left on the actual Tsushima Island.

Ghost Of Tsushima may have been a big hit on the PlayStation 4 released last year, but for Sucker Punchs Nate Fox, the game has made a real-world impact and is the most proud of him. Set in Tsushima Island, Japan in 1274, Ghost Of Tsushima helps a samurai warrior, Hitoshi Sakai, roam the land in search of an ally and regain his home from the invading Mongolian army.

Ghost Of Tsushima is almost universal, thanks to its vast open-world landscape, six-year-old sword-based battle, family, revenge, and honor story since it was first launched in July last year. Has received great praise. The game has sold over 6.5 million copies worldwide, won several Game Of The Year Awards, and thanks to Yakuza’s feudal Japan-based spin-off, more samurai-themed games. It may have paved the way for the west. Sony’s film division is also planning to adapt a live-action film by John Wick’s director Chad Stahelski.

In a recent roundtable discussion with GamesRadar, Sucker Punch’s creative director Nate Fox said he was impressed with the impact of Ghost Of Tsushimas on the real world. This is especially true when it comes to drawing attention to the games of the same name in the real world of the game. As the popularity of Ghost Of Tsushimas helped boost tourism to Tsushima Island, he and co-director Jason Connell were appointed as permanent tourism ambassadors and were presented with hand-painted scrolls to commemorate this. Fox talked about what he was most proud of in the development of Ghost Of Tsushima and explained that it was absolutely the most important thing to me. “The people of Tsushima were so kind that I went to investigate, but it was a game that made me want to go to this beautiful island. It’s a circle I didn’t know. Not only that, but also the great success of Ghost Of Tsushimas. Thanks to the actual interest in Tsushima Island, the priest of the island’s legendary Watatsumi Shrine was able to perform cloud funding. Repairing the Torii Gate damaged by the typhoon last September. Enough circles to do.

A year after its release, fans still celebrate Ghost Of Tsushima with special in-game events, including Game Legend Multiplayer mode. In addition, Sucker Punch celebrates the first anniversary of Ghost Of Tsushimas, releasing statistics detailing the number of duels players have participated in, and popular based on other hit PlayStation properties such as God Of War and Horizon Zero Dawn. Revived some DLC skins. Finally, players will have the chance to regain the gin’s sword at the next Iki Island expansion of Ghost Of Tsushimas. This will move the Samurai hero to a new location and fight the rogue Mongolian cult in some major updates of PS5 as part of Ghost Tsushima: Director’s Cut.

The fact that the work of the Sucker Punch team was able to have a positive impact on the actual island where the game is set is a moving side note to the remarkable success of the game itself. With the release of Ghost Of Tsushima: Directors Cut on August 17, players will be able to enjoy more of Sucker Punch’s open-world samurai epic.

