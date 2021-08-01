5 Best and Worst Video Game Consoles – Reader Features





What is the best console to look at?

Readers rate the ugliest and most engaging video game consoles from the early 8-bit period to the current generation.

Now that a new generation of consoles is taking hold, it’s a great time to look back at our beloved past (and present) plastic boxes and remember some of fashion’s greatest successes and failures in console design.

Bad looking console

NES is a very retro console 5. NES (NES)

With its bulky square design and gray color scheme that only shouts 80’s monsters, this savior in the home video game market hasn’t really seen much. I give the controller a scarlet red name and button props, which is a big fashion mistake. The two-tone gray isn’t retro and antique, it looks bad and gives it a doughy, old-fashioned look.

Ugly than it looks like the first 4. Playstation 5

The latest PlayStation promotional images are much more friendly to this console than you might actually see. This giant monster design doesn’t tickle my fashion bones. A sticky, shiny black center, strangely shaped wings, and a disk drive that looks like it hit it at the very end. In addition, the white / black color scheme makes the console appear even larger than before. Since this is one ugly console, thank God that the inside complements the outside.

That just box 3. Xbox One

This annoyance was described as looking like a pretty good VCR. Consoles are bulky, cheap and boring. The only saving blessing is the sparkling X logo on the front. But even the material doesn’t work. The shiny black plastic of the bargain bottle that covers half of the box and the other half, gracefully decorated with vents, made it look old before it was new. There is nothing sleek in this design, it’s just a heavy black box.

Very American design 2. Xbox

The OGXbox has much in common with the Xbox One. This was a big, bulky and ugly design, but even the legendary green statement badge in the center of the console couldn’t make it more beautiful. Black should be thin, this console seems to be in desperate need of a diet. Its design is very American and is on your face like Karen complaining at a restaurant. I don’t like it.

What was happening with those controllers? 1.Colecovision

At that time, I can’t say how much I hate the design of this console. It’s like throwing it into a console, incorporating all the futuristic look of the 80’s. Strange knobs, old school cell phone controllers with slots at the top, pointless grids, cheap stickers on the front, lack of symmetry. Nothing works for this design. As such, it is at the top of this worst console design list.

Good looking console

A nice console, shame about games5.Intellivision

This is what I want to see in a retro fashion statement. I love intellivision designs (gold and brown are the best of many). Unlike ColecoVision, this design is symmetric and understated. Gold and brown complement each other perfectly, with fake wood panels on the sides, this console is brave and bold in its design, and it just works. You can catch that sleek frame at any angle, it just loves the camera.

Console with handle 4.Nintendo GameCube

Not all GameCubes were born the same. The black version shrugs a bit, but the GameCube is available in so many different colors that it’s hard to pick your favorite, but the Gold GameCube is great! What I like about consoles is that they have abandoned the usual design conventions and adopted a new shape that looks great from every angle. Compared to the bulky design of the original Xbox and the uninspired look of the PlayStation 2, the GameCube was weird, adventurous, and above all, sexy.

More fashionable than its big brother 3. Xbox Series S

If the current generation wins just by looking at the console, the Series S will win, especially against its older brother, the Series X, and the aforementioned PlayStation 5 monster. Series S is compact, stunning robot white, discreet and sophisticated. The large black vent at the top makes a statement without pulling its beautiful focus, complementing many of Microsoft’s poor designs of the past.

Stylish retro 2. Atari VCS / 2600

There is something about my favorite Atari VCS design. It’s more upscale than the very toy-like quality of Nintendo consoles of the time. The symmetry of the buttons on both sides of the cartridge slot, the black grid leading to the final fake wood finish, the winding lower abdomen, etc., worked well for me and still looks sexy under the TV today.

A good looking PlayStation? 1. PS one

This little console is an absolute snack. Its curvy edges, off-white / gray colors, symmetrical design, and even writing and logos work beautifully on this device. The pastel colors of the power button and eject button combine to create a fresh design today. We need to talk about how tiny this is, like a cute puppy that is not only gorgeous but can be held in one hand. This is Sony’s most complete home video game console design and the winner of the Console Fashion Parade.

Reader Jay Johnson

The reader feature does not have to represent a GameCentral or Metro view.

You can send your own 500-600 word reader function at any time. With it, it will be published in the next appropriate weekend slot. As always, send an email to gamecentral @ ukmetro.co.uk and follow us on Twitter.

Details: Why OutRun Thinks It’s the Perfect Summer Video Game-Reader Features

Details: GTA Online is confusing and should be shut down prioritizing GTA 6 Reader functionality

Details: Why you bought the Xbox Series S as a PS5 owner Reader feature

Follow Metro Gaming on Twitter and email us at gamecentral @ metro.co.uk.

Check the game page for other stories like this.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://metro.co.uk/2021/08/01/5-best-and-worst-looking-video-game-consoles-readers-feature-15019035/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos