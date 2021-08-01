Real Men Eat Meat-And Other Ideas That Are Preventing Us





Do you know a real man? Of course it is. Real men like to eat meat, drive big cars and make things, and I think Greta Thunberg is a whimsical schoolgirl. Real men know how to handle money, are good at inventing things, are good at tricky human brains like computer programming, and aspire to launch rockets into space like Jeff Bezos. (Although Richard Branson beat him).

According to Swedish writer and financial journalist Katrine Marçal, this kind of thinking is blocking us. Very closely linking our definition of technology with the definition of masculine can historically brake innovation and exacerbate climate emergencies.

Attachment / Staff

Katrin Maral, author of the mother of invention: How good ideas are ignored in the economy built for men.

Technology is always defined as what men do, and that idea means that it’s very difficult for women to inherit the identity of an innovator, says Marsal. We are missing a lot of good ideas.

Marçal, a UK-based correspondent for the Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter, is not lacking in good ideas for himself. Her 2012 book, Who Cooked Adam Smiths Dinner? Seen through a feminist lens a man who is widely considered to be the founder of economic theory. It may not sound like turning pages, but Marçals’ discussion and lively writing were compelling, and the book has since become a bestseller translated into 20 languages.

Mother of Invention: The way in which good ideas in the economy built for men, released last year in Sweden and then translated into English, are ignored seems to be set to follow a similar trajectory. increase.

Read more: * Millionaire Battle: Richard Branson Defeats Jeff Bezos in Space * Boy (yet) Don’t Cry: How Thinking Outside the “Manbox” Prevents Violence Will it help * Sue Kedgeley:’The time has come for our feminization’

In Sweden, so many women responded very emotionally to reading about women’s ideas not being taken seriously, says Marsal. They were very angry.

Immersing yourself in a book is not difficult to understand why. Marsal comes up with a pile of evidence to support her theory that women’s work and ideas have always been considered weak, inferior, meaningless at best, and at worst dangerous. She begins by examining the history of the rolling suitcase, which was officially invented in 1972, despite the existence of similar devices decades ago. However, they were only used by women and were not counted in the eyes of patent owners and large corporations.

While funny (and depressing), the suitcase story is a little Trojan. But instead of soldiers, they were flooded with countless examples of what would happen if the idea was left behind in the cold. In the early 1900s, no real man was seen dead in an electric car (although it was efficient, quiet, and easy to maintain). And for most of the time from the late 1860s to the 1980s, no men were found dead in computer programming. Because that was the basic thing women did (yes, there were computers in the 1800s).

The story of suitcases is how important these things are, how they shape our thoughts, how we shape our world, and this makes us. Marsal reminds me of how it’s hindering me. Though the ideas about men and women, and femininity and masculinity, are very abstract, they appear in these incredibly physical everyday life.

Marsal found his mother’s inspiration near her home after looking back on her mother’s pursuit of a computer programming career in the 1980s.

It wasn’t called technology at the time. Marsal says it was a job done by a woman with big hair to bring cakes and gifts home.

Well, of course, computer science is very male-centric.As a financial journalist, it has always been

Deep in my heart how this has changed in my life.

How was computer programming once thought to be a good job for women, as they only followed instructions such as deciphering knitting patterns and reading recipes? Marsal says it’s due to a well-established idea of ​​gender and the value of different types of work.

Patrick Semanski / AP

The man who has a tricky human brain like computer programming and is eager to launch a rocket into space like Jeff Bezos (although Richard Branson beat him), right?

Our definition of technology follows our definition of masculinity, she says. If something is coded as feminine, it is considered inferior. Computer programming when my mother retired was in a much higher position than when she started. By then men were doing it.

It’s easy to laugh or resent the story of a book about neglected inventions (for example, electric starters and car roofs were considered feminine), but one of Marçals’ important messages is About money: who gets it, who invests it, and who they invest in. If you haven’t guessed yet, it’s not a woman.

We talk a lot about women’s entrepreneurship, but 80% of women-owned businesses around the world are believed to have problems with access to credit. In the UK, only 1% of venture capital is directed to women-owned businesses. The financial system we build is clearly not very good at capturing, recognizing, expanding and funding women’s ideas. And that’s really a big problem. Because innovation is as male-centric as it is today, we miss many great ideas.

Women’s business ideas may be dismissed as small and not ambitious enough to attract investors, but Marsal says this attitude is unaware that every business starts somewhere. For example, Jeff Bezos started Amazon in his garage.

The people who get these types of investments today are those who know AI and robots, medicines, and creating future business models. And now women are almost completely absent from those conversations.

Elimination of women or neglect of women’s voices has a particularly dangerous impact on climate emergencies, says Marsal. In our culture, Mother Nature is undoubtedly a woman and must be crushed and suppressed by the technical brilliance of men.

In the Western world, Adam needed a company and learned to think that nature exists for human domination, just as women exist because they were able to abandon their ribs.

Throughout history, she says, women are more closely associated with nature than men. Marsal cites the work of economist Emily Oster, who linked Europe’s great witch trials (up to one million accused of witchcraft, mostly women) to the Little Ice Age of the 1590s. All hurricanes and tropical cyclones in the United States were named women until 1979, if blaming women for the weather seemed like a bridge too far in a more enlightened era. Consider the fact that.

Masculinity is an important area of ​​research at the Charmers Institute of Technology in Sweden, the world’s first academic research center specializing in climate denial research. Marsal says men are more likely to deny climate change (not to mention feminism and racism) and feel threatened by those who oppose it. If she was a teenage boy, it’s calm to think about how Greta Thunberg received a fervent plea.

supply

Maral asks if Greta Thunberg’s idea was received differently if it was a boy rather than a teenage girl.

It’s now laughable that people in the 1980s thought men weren’t supposed to roll their suitcases, but all these ideas about masculinity tied to a particular lifestyle remain. ..

Public transport is not the solution, as a manly man will always want to eat a lot of meat and drive a big car, and a real man will have to drive his own car. All of these really gender ideas about behavior are, in fact, very similar to the way people were talking about electric cars and wheeled suitcases.

Men feel that they never adapt to them, so we limit our thinking and discard our solutions. So I think we are all terribly restrained.

In the second technological era, when the arrival of robots is approaching, Marsal asks if this shift can be used to modify the way different types of work are evaluated and displayed. According to many studies, many men will lose their jobs to robots in the coming decades. We can use this politically and we can say that this is where we need human labor. It’s an opportunity to evaluate and pay things differently. The values ​​associated with women-dominated areas, such as care and healthcare, need to be quickly reassessed. In Europe and North America, Covid-19 and the associated economic crisis have shown us that these things need to be at the heart of every economic system. Otherwise everything will collapse.

Given how gender-structured our economy is, everything we do affects gender. I believe robots help us become more human and create an economy where most of us are doing meaningful things. But first, we need to realize that technology and innovation are what we are shaping. They are not neutral.

Mother of Invention: How good ideas are ignored in the economy built for men by Katrine Marsal

William Collins, $ 37.99

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.stuff.co.nz/life-style/gender-and-society/300370001/real-men-eat-meat–and-other-ideas-that-are-holding-us-back The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos