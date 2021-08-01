Google’s new technology helps create strong rankings-algorithms





Google has announced the release of improved technology that makes it easier and faster to research and develop new algorithms that can be deployed quickly.

This will allow Google to quickly create new anti-spam algorithms, improve natural language processing, rank relevant algorithms, and move to production faster than ever before.

Improved TF ranking matches the date of the latest Google update

This is interesting because Google released some anti-spam algorithms and two core algorithm updates in June and July 2021. These developments directly follow the May 2021 release of this new technology.

The timing may be a coincidence, but given all that the new version of Keras-based TF-Ranking does, to understand why Google has accelerated the pace of releasing new ranking-related algorithm updates. Familiarity may be important.

New version of Keras-based TF ranking

Google has announced a new version of TF-Ranking that can be used to improve neural learning to rank algorithms and natural language processing algorithms such as BERT.

This is a powerful way to create new algorithms and amplify existing ones, so to speak, to do it in an incredibly fast way.

TensorFlow ranking

According to Google, TensorFlow is a machine learning platform.

In the 2019 YouTube video, the first version of the TensorFlow ranking was described as follows:

“The first open source deep learning library for learning large-scale ranking (LTR).”

An innovation in the original TF-Ranking platform is a change in the way relevant documents are ranked.

Previously related documents were compared to each other in so-called pairwise rankings. We compared the probabilities that one document is associated with a query with the probabilities of another item.

This is a comparison between pairs of documents, not an entire list.

The innovation in TF ranking is that you can compare the entire list of documents at once. This is called multi-item scoring. This approach allows for better ranking decisions.

Improved TF ranking allows rapid development of powerful new algorithms

According to a Google article published on the AI ​​blog, the new TF-Ranking is a major release that will allow you to set up a ranking learning (LTR) model and move to live production faster.

This means that Google can create new algorithms and add them to search faster than ever before.

The article states:

“Our native Keras ranking model has a whole new workflow design, including a flexible ModelBuilder, a DatasetBuilder for setting up training data, and a pipeline for training models with the provided datasets.

These components make it easier than ever to build a customized LTR model and facilitate rapid exploration of new model structures for production and research. “

TF-Ranking BERT

If an article or research treatise states that the results are slightly better, provides a warning, and states that more research is needed, it is because the algorithm under discussion is not ready or is a dead end. Indicates that it may not be used in.

This is not the case with TFR-BERT, which is a combination of TF ranking and BERT.

BERT is a machine learning approach to natural language processing. This is a way to understand the content of search queries and web pages.

BERT is one of the most important updates for Google and Bing over the last few years.

The article states that the combination of TF-R and BERT to optimize the order of list entries resulted in “significant improvements.”

This statement that the results were significant is important because it increases the likelihood that such things are currently in use.

What that means is that Keras-based TF rankings have made BERT even stronger.

According to Google:

“In our experience, this TFR-BERT architecture significantly improves the performance of pre-trained language models, leading to cutting-edge performance of some popular ranking tasks …”

TF-Ranking and GAM

There is another type of algorithm called Generalized Additive Models (GAM) that also improves TF rankings, making it even more powerful than the original version.

One of the important things about this algorithm is that it is transparent in that it can display and understand everything that goes into the generation of rankings.

Google thus explained the importance of transparency:

“Transparency and interpretability are key factors in deploying the LTR model to ranking systems that can be involved in determining the outcome of processes such as loan eligibility, ad targeting, and guides to treatment decisions.

In such cases, the contribution of individual features to the final ranking should be investigated and understood to ensure the transparency, accountability and fairness of the results. “

The problem with GAM was that I didn’t know how to apply this technology to ranking type problems.

To solve this problem and allow GAM to be used in ranking settings, we used TF-Ranking to create a more open neural ranking Generalized Additive Models (GAM) for web page ranking methods. did.

Google calls this Interpretable Learning-to-Rank.

The content of the Google AI article is as follows.

“For this purpose, we have developed a neural ranking GAM, which is an extension of the generalized additive model to the ranking problem.

Unlike standard GAMs, neural ranking GAMs can derive a compact, interpretable model that takes into account both the functionality of the ranked item and the contextual capabilities (such as queries and user profiles).

For example, in the following figure, using the Neural Ranking GAM, you can see how distance, price, and relevance contribute to the final ranking of a hotel in the context of a particular user device.

Neural Ranking GAM is now available as part of TF Ranking … “

We asked Jeffery Coyle, co-founder of AI content optimization technology MUSE, about TF rankings and GAM.

Jeffrey, who has a background in computer science and decades of experience in search marketing, said GAM is an important technology and improving it is an important event.

Jeffrey Coil shared:

“I spent most of my time investigating the innovations in neural ranking GAM and its potential impact on Google’s long-term goal of contextual analysis (in the case of queries).

Neural Rank GAM and related technologies are deadly weapons for personalization (especially contextual information such as user data and location) and intent analysis.

Keras_dnn_tfrecord.py is available as a public example, giving you a glimpse of innovation at the basic level.

I encourage everyone to check that code. “

Excellent Gradient Boost Decision Tree (BTDT)

It is important to go beyond the norm of the algorithm, as the new approach means that it is the result of improving the quality of search results.

The standard in this case is the Gradient Boost Decision Tree (GBDT). This is a machine learning technique that has several advantages.

However, Google explains that GBDT also has its drawbacks.

“GBDT cannot be applied directly to large individual feature spaces such as raw document text, and is generally less scalable than neural ranking models.”

In a research treatise entitled “Is a Neural Ranker Better Than a Gradient Boost Decision Tree?” Researchers say that neural learning to rank models is “significantly inferior” to tree-based implementations.

Google researchers have used the new Keras-based TF rankings to create what is called the Data Augmentation Self-Attention Latent Cross (DASALC) model.

DASALC is important because it can match or exceed current state-of-the-art baselines.

“Our model can be run in comparison to a strong tree-based baseline, but it outperforms the recently published neural learning and ranks the methods significantly. Our results show the model. It also serves as a benchmark for neural learning to rank. “

Keras-based TF ranking speeds up the development of ranking algorithms

The important point is that this new system will speed up the research and development of the new ranking system. This includes identifying spam and ranking it from search results.

Article conclusion:

“Overall, we are confident that the new Keras-based TF ranking version will make it easier to conduct neural LTR surveys and deploy product-grade ranking systems.”

Google has been innovating at an ever-increasing rate in recent months, with several spam algorithm updates and two core algorithm updates over the last two months.

These new technologies may be the reason why Google is deploying so many new algorithms to improve anti-spam and overall website rankings.

