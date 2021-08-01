Here’s how start-ups like Tinychef and RoboChef can use artificial intelligence to make cooking easier:





While the number of players for pizza automation and salad making machines is skyrocketing, what sets RoboChef apart from other products is the ability to cook everything from biryani to pasta, full tally, desserts to soups. Varachhia could no longer agree with him that there are many moves in the area of ​​automated cooking solutions. “Moley Robotics is trying to use robots to automate the kitchen, but it costs around £ 100,000. There are plenty of pizza robots and some automatic cookers for restaurants. Based in Singapore. A company called Zimplistic has developed roti.-A machine called Rotimatic manufactures roti directly from flour, “he says of innovation in the culinary sector.

In addition to providing robot kitchen solutions, RoboChef provides digital recipe management, food and inventory usage tracking, digital and remote monitoring of corporate cooking operations, sales trend identification, F & B business analysis, and insights. We also provide a robot kitchen operating system to assist in the delivery. It integrates with POS solutions and developer API access to provide predictive maintenance.

Nosh makes the entire cooking journey seamless with meal planning and grocery orders, and celebrates cooking through the recipe marketplace for home chefs. “Nosh has built-in food planning and grocery ordering capabilities that allow users to plan what they want to eat in a week, and Nosh automatically creates a grocery list to suit their tastes. In addition, consumers can order these groceries from the app, and at the same time bring a variety of dishes to their homes, while providing home chefs with a platform to spread recipes around the world and then earn money. I will, “says Varachia.

