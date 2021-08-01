Apple iPhone users, get ready for these new features when iOS 15 is released





Apple will announce some interesting updates for iPhone users with iOS 15 in September this year. This is the latest major operating system update announced at the company’s Virtual Worldwide Developers Conference in the summer. After the meeting, the company launched a developer beta and is now also creating a public beta. The system update will be released with iPhone 13 in September of this year. Let’s take a look at some of the key highlights of iOS 15 coming soon to the Apple iPhone lineup.

FaceTime Calling: Apple has updated its iOS 15 video calling software to take into account how the pandemic has shifted our work, education and business to the virtual realm. Inspired by Zoom, FaceTime displays video call participants in a grid view. Users can also create FaceTime links to share and invite other users via video chat. Anyone who knows the link can join these calls through Google Chrome or Microsoft’s Edge browser, even if they don’t have an Apple device. Apple also guarantees that calls are end-to-end encrypted. The portrait mode on the iPhone camera can also be used to blur the background in FaceTime. The sound quality of video calls also feels more natural with the help of spatial audio.

SharePlay: Apple introduced SharePlay because the blockade of the coronavirus kept many of us away from friends and family. This is software that allows users to share movies, music and screens with anyone using Face Timing. This includes watching the same movie or TV show on the Apple TV + streaming platform, for example.

Apple Maps: Apple iPhone users will be able to view a variety of elevation data, road colors and driving routes, 3D landmarks, and improved night modes. Users can also pin nearby public transport stop and station information to their iPhone or Apple Watch device and automatically receive updates and notifications as they board and approach the stop. Apple will also add augmented reality features to the map. This feature allows you to use your iPhone’s camera to scan nearby buildings.

Notifications: In an attempt to clean up the endless notification bar that can sometimes overwhelm you, iOS 15 has new management features. Users can now select the notification summary feature, which allows them to see insignificant alerts at specific times. This feature is guided by machine learning on the device that identifies phone usage patterns and selects notifications to include in the summary and when to deliver them. Missed calls and messages do not fall into this category.

Apple iMessage: iOS 15 also comes with an upgraded iMessage feature that allows your contacts to match news articles, photos, or playlists they share with you to the “Shared with You” folder. It makes things easier to find later and is very relevant when over-communication is becoming the norm.

Read all the latest news, latest news, coronavirus news here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/tech/apple-iphone-users-get-ready-for-these-new-features-when-ios-15-rolls-out-4025756.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos