Google’s research focuses on the digital revolution that overtakes Pakistan





A photo file showing a person touching the screen of a mobile phone. The two-step survey interviewed 4,135 Pakistanis aged 15-55, both in urban and rural areas. According to the survey, 76% of Pakistanis are connected to the Internet in the top three. The survey further shows that 46% of all Pakistanis access the Internet daily.

Pakistan is witnessing the Digital Revolution, and with more than half of the country’s population accessing the Internet daily, research shows that most citizens are ready to embrace the Digital Revolution.

Google and Kantar have shared a new survey on Pakistan’s digital population, Journey to Digital. The two-step study interviewed 4,135 Pakistanis aged 15-55, both in urban and rural areas.

According to a survey, 76% of Pakistanis are connected to the internet in the top three cities of the country (Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi / Islamabad).

Overall, 66% of Internet users are based in urban areas and 47% are based in rural areas. The survey further shows that 46% of all Pakistanis access the Internet daily.

Studies show that young men are early adopters and have more internet access than any other group. They are also keen on trying new things and need the internet for education and work.

COVID-19 has caused a surge in Internet use, with 79% of urban Internet users accessing the Internet daily before the blockade, but an increase of 10% since the blockade was imposed.

Google search and YouTube are the most popular in Pakistan, the study said. Used by almost 90% of all internet users, YouTube is Pakistan’s most popular app for streaming music and watching video / TV, and 38% of Pakistan’s internet users are in the research stage of their shopping journey. I’m accessing YouTube at.

According to this survey, one-third of all Internet users in Pakistan buy online, and one-quarter of these shoppers spend more during the COVID-19 blockade.

Pakistan is a witness to the e-commerce boom, as 71% of Pakistani shoppers find it easy to buy goods and services online and 66% find it convenient. Another 54% agree that online shopping websites and apps offer personalized product recommendations. This is a common question from shoppers.

However, 66% of consumers believe that online shopping is a step forward, and two-thirds of Pakistan’s online shoppers believe that they will buy products and services online after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Google explained that Faraz Azhar, head of performance industry for the South Asian frontier market, has half of its population on the Internet and Pakistan is online. This is the first time Google and Canter have published a study to better understand Pakistan’s Internet population. But the study shows new insights and behaviors that not only bring people online, but also how COVID influences online behavior, and digital opportunities waiting to be unlocked. Became clear.

“More people are coming online in Pakistan, creating great opportunities for e-commerce businesses. If they are ready to get it. As the quest for the Internet beyond social grows, e Retailers can capture an increasing number of natural cross-category purchases, but only if they first establish themselves and their product offerings in the online market, “he said.

Trust is also important, so to keep e-commerce rising in Pakistan, give your customers confidence by showing them how easy, convenient, and personal their e-shopping experience is. It’s important to do so, added Kantar’s client manager, Leah Westwood.

