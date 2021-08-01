Hammersmith teens across the month to win 20,000 in sign language apps





Winning team, Megan Gill, Radhika Iyer, Olympia Adipa, Vivien Wu

Submitted by Amazon

The team at St. Paul’s Girls’ High School in Hammersmith, London, has been named the champion of the Amazon Longitude Explorer Prize, the school’s national innovation award.

The team led hundreds of other students from all over the UK to victory and won 20,000 in BSL: Education-2-Translate, an AI-enabled British Sign Language (BSL) translation app.

The Amazon Longitude Explorer Prize is an entrepreneur who helps young and innovative students aged 11 to 16 creatively engage in science, technology, engineering, or math (STEM) projects to create products and services that benefit society. We encourage you to develop solutions for.

Radhika Iyer, Vivien Wu, Megan Gill, and Olympia Andipa were selected as winners at the virtual awards ceremony. Together, they designed, developed, and coded the app to interpret the BSL and translate it into English and vice versa.

On the pitch to the judges, a team known as The Sign Champions explained: Our friend Amy, like the other 11 million people in the UK, is deaf. She can use sign language to communicate with close friends and family, but she finds it difficult to do day-to-day tasks such as ordering meals at restaurants and job interviews. In fact, the employment gap between the hearing impaired and the general public is 14% for BSL as a result of lack of access.

“Our app, BSL: Education-2-Translate, aims to make learning and using sign language more accessible and often to bring together distant communities.

After winning, Olympia Andipa said: We have been working on this project for a long time, especially when there were many other exciting projects. It was over the moon.

Lauren Kisser, director of the Amazon Development Center in Cambridge and award judge, said: It’s exciting to see finalists commit to the process and develop their ideas into prototypes with the support of Amazon mentors.

“Celebrating The Sign Champions as a Winner is my pleasure-BSL: Education-2-Translate improves communication between BSL and non-BSL speakers and, if advanced, helps people around the world.

Tris Dyson, founder and managing director of the award-winning Nesta Challenges, said: Many times I was amazed at the talent and dedication of the young people who participated in the Amazon Longitude Explorer Prize.

“Thank you very much to the winners, runners-up, and all the young people who participated this year and the adults who support them. Good luck in the future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.inyourarea.co.uk/news/hammersmith-teens-over-the-moon-to-win-20-000-for-sign-language-app/

