Analysis: What Google is working on outside of Pixel 6





Most Pixel fans are eagerly looking forward to the upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 XL, which are scheduled to overhaul the Made by Google Phone series, but Android 12 Beta includes clues to subsequent Google phones. These may include the Pixel 6a, which is presumed to be a foldable Pixel.

We were able to delve into the various apps included in the latest Android 12 Beta to discover a trio of unfamiliar codenames. I think it’s for Pixel devices because it was found along with the codenames for other Pixel devices such as Oriole for Pixel 6 and Redfin for Pixel 5.

The new codenames are Whitefin, Pipit and Bluejay. Soon, the most interesting part of these codenames is that the latter two are bird types, like the Raven and Oriole Pixel 6 series, while Whitefin is clearly like all the Pixel codenames of the past. It’s a type of fish. Let’s take a closer look at what each of these devices is.

Thank you for all the fish White Fins

The first codename we want to focus on is Whitefin. This is a strange codename for being the only fish.

The main belief in Google’s change from codenames like fish to codenames related to birds is due to the move from using the Qualcomm Snapdragon processor to its own Whitechapel chip. If that’s certainly the reason, it means that Whitefin is a Snapdragon-based device. However, so far, no strong evidence of the Whitefins processor has been found.

In general, the Google Camera code groups Pixel smartphones from the same batch. For example, Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are paired, and Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G are also paired.

Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5

A group of codenames recently added to Google Camera consists of four devices:

Oriole Pixel 6 Raven Pixel 6 Pro Slider Internal name of hardware shared by two Pixel 6 models Whitefin

One possibility is that Whitefin is a test device. This allows, in theory, Google engineers to test new Pixel 6 series cameras and next-generation Neural Core chips on Qualcomm hardware while still using Google’s Whitechapel GS101 chip. In development.

Another possibility is that Whitefin is similar to the Needlefish codename that came out in 2019. Despite all the signs that the device will be released with the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, it probably wasn’t seen as a “Pixel 4 5G”. Sunlight.

For now, it’s where the trails are cold in Whitefin, but we’ll keep track of what’s going on.

Feather bird

Next, there are two codenames associated with birds, “Bluejay” and “Pipit”. I found these side by side first. As mentioned above, it has not been confirmed that the bird codename indicates that it is running on Google’s own Whitechapel hardware rather than the Qualcomm Snapdragon chip, but it is possible.

Blue jay

Android 12 Beta has only one reference to Bluejay. You’ll find it along with all the codenames Google has used on smartphones since Pixel 3 and upcoming codenames such as the Pixel 5as Barbet and the Pixel 6 series Raven and Oriole. ..

However, there is one codename that is specifically missing from the list. The first Passport I reported was the Pixel foldable Google internal name under development. Since then, Passport has also appeared on Android 12 Beta, with a Japanese model number. Conversely, the above-mentioned needlefish device had a model number, but it was never released.

With current rumors that the foldable Pixel will go into production in October, it seems a bit strange that Passport is missing from the list above, but there may be more to talk about. ..

A document previously viewed by 9to5Google included a reference to Google using the codename Blueport for Android hardware. At the moment, Blueport is a combination of Bluejay and Passport, following Google’s long tradition of using joint codenames. For example, Flame and Coral on Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are now Floral, and Redfin and Bramble on Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G are now Red bull.

If this theory is correct, Bluejay could be the next new Pixel foldable codename, but Passport is an early development prototype, not a final product. Another possibility is that Bluejay (whatever it is) and Passport (Pixel foldable) will be sold side by side.

In either case, you can see that Blueport is configured to run on the same Whitechapel GS101 chip as the upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Now that Google is making its own chip, it makes a lot of sense for the foldable Pixel to showcase its hardware.

Pipit

Unfortunately, there aren’t many clues about the purpose of Pipit. Pipit is also displayed in the Google Camera app of the Pixel series, so it has been confirmed that it is a Pixel-related code name. Unlike Whitefin, which is bundled with a group of devices, Pipit is included as a standalone device. This is similar to how the Pixel 3a, 4a, and 5a are all included in the Google Camera code.

It’s too early to say for sure, but I think Pipit could be the codename for the 2022 midrange Pixel 6a, based on the timing of its appearance. Again, given that the water pipit is a bird rather than a fish, this potential Pixel 6a could run on a Google Whitechapel chip.

Dylan Rousseland Abner Li contributed to this article

Details of Google Pixel:

