Netizens search for religion of Lobrable Gohain on Google after confirming medals at the Tokyo Olympics





Netizens are one of the most talked about but sensitive subjects in our country, as the religion of potential medalist Lovlina Borgohain will be the third most searched topic on Google in relation to Indian boxers. I’ve shown you again why it’s one. Assam’s boxer scripted the history of her becoming the first woman from her state to guarantee a boxing medal for her country after reaching the semifinals. She managed to accomplish this feat after a 4-1 win over Chinese Taipei’s Nien Ching Chen in the welterweight (69kg) quarterfinals.

Borgohain still has the chance to win a gold medal at the most spectacular stage, which could lead to spectacular celebrations across the country. While sports enthusiasts across the country have been busy celebrating her achievements, Borgohain continues to be very focused on her gold goals. “Medal To Gold Hello Hota Yes [only gold is a medal].. So I want that money and I don’t thank anyone right now. I thank everyone for the first time after the finals. “

Assam’s assault rifle started his career by first entering Muay Thai. This turned out to have a huge impact on the boxing career as it was able to perfect the punches that other boxers took a long time to master. “Yes, Muay Thai was the first sport I learned. I can’t say I won this Olympic medal because of that, but it definitely helped me as a boxer. Some of the punches I learned in Muay Thai “Some have worked, for me in boxing,” she replied when asked about the impact Muay Thai had on her boxing career, Midday reports.

Big fans of 23-year-old Muhammad Ali and Mary Kom are watching their videos to improve her footwork and other aspects of the game.

Despite the wealth of information we mentioned above, netizens seemed more interested in her disgusting religion. Sport is one aspect of our country that has not yet been contaminated with religion, and it looks like it will remain the same as it is distinguished based on skill and determination, not on the birth of a person. We hope that in the bright future of our country there will be points that can be judged based on our achievements, not on the status of our birth.

