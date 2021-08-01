Millennium Food-Tech Partnership Leads $ 3.5 Series A Round with Yofix





Millennium Food-Tech Partnership is leading a $ 3.5 million investment round in Yofix Probiotics, an Israeli startup that develops and manufactures plant-based alternative dairy products. The partnership is 200 with other investors, including Big Idea Ventures, considered one of the world’s leading food tech venture capital funds, Israel Innovation Authority, Muller Ventures, and Strauss Group’s The Kitchen FoodTech Hub incubator supported by France. Invest 10,000 dollars. Food giant Le Group Bell, etc.

Founded in 2014, Yofix Probiotics develops, manufactures and sells plant-based alternative dairy products. The company manufactures clean labeled products that consist of as few ingredients as possible, such as plant-based spreads, yogurt, and cheese substitutes, which are considered consumer-aware and healthy. The company is a graduate of The Kitchen FoodTech Hub Incubator and has a local sales contract with Strauss Health to produce plant-based yogurt. Currently, the company’s manufacturing facility is based in Netibot.

CEO Chanan Schneider. Photo: Shlomi Harel

The Millennium Food-Tech Partnership is managed by CEO Chanan Schneider and Chairman Guy Rosen. We focus on investing only in the food tech industry. The partnership is the largest R & D of its type on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, raising approximately $ 94 million to invest in the most promising companies in the field. So far, we have invested in five companies, including Savor Eat, which digitally prints plant-based meat substitutes. Phytron, which produces colorants for natural foods; TIPA, which develops, manufactures, and sells compostable packaging solutions. TripleW, turns organic waste into biomaterials. Aleph Farms, which produces farmed steaks and recently raised $ 105 million. The partnership has also signed a term sheet with Egg’n’up to develop plant-based egg replacers.

The alternative plant-based dairy market tends to grow rapidly. This is due to consumer perceptions of reducing animal protein consumption, food sustainability demands, and accelerated development of such products that will benefit from the growth of research and development. According to a GFI report, the plant-based alternative milk market is projected to reach $ 21.5 billion in 2020 and $ 44.9 billion in 2027, with an annual growth rate of 11.2%. In the United States, 39% of households regularly consume plant-based alternative dairy products. Last year, many initial public offerings (IPOs) took place and the unicorn expanded. For example, Sweden-based Oatly was released on the Nasdaq two months ago with a $ 10 billion valuation. The other is California’s Follow Your Heart, which manufactures vegan-approved mayonnaise and was acquired by Danon, Spain, at a private price.

Some of Yofix’s plant-based products. Photo: Yofix

Millennium is Shibolet & Co. Participating in an investment round by lawyers Itay Kellner and Tom Small, Yofix was represented by Avi Nadler, a lawyer at Eli, Nadler & Fraidin (ENF) law firm.

