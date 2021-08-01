Capitec boss Gerry Foley talks about the future of South Africa’s banking sector





Feelings about the future of South Africa’s economy may be somewhat suspicious and uncertain, but Africa offers a myriad of opportunities for innovation and wisdom.

This is the opinion of Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie. He believes South Africa has the potential to reach beyond national challenges and bring to individuals and businesses who can identify the gaps that exist for progress.

Fourie discussed these opportunities at PSG’s latest Think Big Series webinar with a collection of dialogues with celebrities dealing with burning issues.

I strongly believe in looking for opportunities. You can go to Switzerland, where everything works but you don’t have the opportunity, or you can work in the South African market, where not everything works but there are many opportunities, Foley said.

He also looked back at some of the basic points of discrimination that Capitec used to gain its substantial market share and provided his perspective on the future of South Africa’s banking sector.

Fourie, who joined the bank in 2000 as responsible for operations, was one of the founding delegations. He is now the CEO of Capitec, the third largest bank in the country, despite the fact that traditional banks started 100 years ahead of schedule.

When discussing the outlook for the local banking sector, he said the future of banks was cashless.

Capitec invests primarily in travel and gathers insights from around the world. The widespread use of QR codes and blockchain technology is coming to the fore as a new future for the payments sector. South Africa needs to leap from cash-based operations to more digital methods.

When asked about how aspiring bankers and innovators can guide the future of banking, Fourie is a big supporter of disobedience to the crowd, although it highlights new players in the banking industry. It’s a big part.

The important thing is not to copy and paste what your competitors are doing, but to focus on what your clients want and need, find gaps in your competitors, and focus on those factors. Is to provide a product.

Discrimination and innovation are essentially the center of industry turmoil, and these two principles offer great opportunities for this sector.

Another opportunity for tomorrow’s bankers to take advantage of is the unparalleled level of measurableness that exists with technological advances and the advent of big data. This is a factor Capitec will continue to leverage as it expands its product offerings.

But at the heart of its operations is the understanding and recognition of the fact that human connections are irreplaceable, and the future of banks depends on a harmonious hybrid of technology and human ingenuity. Capitecs People First Philosophy is central to the way we do business, both externally and internally.

Instead of learning by giving the committee the responsibility to make difficult decisions, you learn by immersing yourself in the problem, finding solutions, and focusing on applying a trial-and-error approach.

In the near future, Capitec will look to the informal business sector, which has the opportunity to offer poorly serviced services. Mercantile banking is very exciting, says Fourie.

Finding opportunities has long been a theme for banks. Looking back in the early days, Capitec stood out in the market by depositing banks without bank accounts in banks.

Our entry strategy and established banking approach was to look at unserviced areas. We started in a region where no one expected a new bank to start. At first, no one was paying attention, so I started the first stage of development in a way that was invisible.

“We are gradually moving to urban areas and are proud to be able to serve 95% of South Africa today. Our goal is to always be in South Africa of all kinds because we did not believe in private banking systems. It was to build a bank that could serve us. We met our needs in a practical way, Fourie said.

Similarly, another gap identified was the industry’s banking hours. We thought of ourselves as retailers rather than bankers. Therefore, we could not find any reason to open after 08:00 and close before 17:00. We challenged a private banking system that serves a small number of selected people and developed a strategy to serve their unique lifestyle and needs to everyday South Africans, Foley said. ..

Those familiar with Capitecs brand messaging will know that simplicity is one of the foundations of a bank. Fourie describes Capitec as one of the four basic proposals it founded: affordability, accessibility, simplicity, and service.

Its founding members shared mutual contempt for the punctuation asterisk, which has come to characterize infinite and complex terms and conditions. Banks of the future break through this complexity, and as he explains, the front is simple, but the rest is complex.

