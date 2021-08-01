Open Source ERP Leader Odoo Announces New $ 215 Million Investment from Summit Partners





Dubai, United Arab Emirates, August 1, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Odoo, a leader in open source all-in-one business software, has announced an investment of US $ 215 million from Growth Equity Investor Summit Partners. This transaction represents an exit for investors Sofinnova Partners and XAnge, who invested in us in 2010 and 2015, respectively.

With 7 million users worldwide, Odoo is one of the most popular business management software solutions in the world. In the Middle East, the company has grown rapidly, reaching 160 employees in just three years, partnering with more than 600 partners and more than 600,000 users including UPS, MoTeC Middle East, STRATA and Philip Morris International Inc. Is supported. , And Rashid Al Jabri Group of Companies.

The company’s SaaS offering includes applications that cover all business needs, including accounting, inventory, manufacturing, project management, HR, marketing, and website builders. Odoo’s vision is to streamline the operations of small businesses by providing accessible and affordable solutions.

Antony Clavelle, Managing Director of Summit Partners, who attended the Summit’s first board meeting, said: We invested in our company in December 2019. “We are pleased to continue our partnership with the Odoo team. We believe we are in a position to transform the outlook for business software.”

Odoo doesn’t just succeed overnight. Since its boot-strapped establishment in 2005, Odoo has reached a considerable scale with limited external funding. Before the initial investment of the 2019 Summit. In 2018, the Odoo Middle East DMCC opened an office in Dubai, and the managing director acknowledges Odoo’s success as a result of its constant focus on building great products and a strong community. The company has an organizational culture for creative and advanced innovation, making the Dubai office a desirable place for top-notch candidates to attend.

“In the last three years, the growth of offices in the Middle East shows that the open source business model has matured. Business owners here question the high prices and complexity offered by other software giants. I’m embracing, “said Managing Director Pavitra Singh. Of the Middle East branch. “Odoo is a progressive company that moves companies forward through innovative and flexible software. Now becomes a leader with the incredible digital transformation here in the Middle East and the clear support of open source technology by local governments. It’s an exciting time for. In this space. “

Odoo has 1,700 employees worldwide and has grown by more than 50% annually in 10 years, making the company profitable. With 3,850 partners and 90,000 community members using the software, Odoo has built a strong global ecosystem. The company also has one of the world’s largest business app stores with over 30,000 apps and operates international offices in Belgium, Luxembourg, the United States, India, Mexico, Hong Kong and Dubai.

“We are pleased to support the Odoo team in the next growth phase,” added Hansikens, Managing Director and European Head of Summit Partners, who joined our board of directors for this investment. “We believe the future is bright, and it’s clear that Odoo can disrupt markets led by major software such as SAP, MS Dynamics and Oracle.”

About Odoo:

Odoo is a leading provider of all-in-one open source business software for small businesses around the world. Founded in 2005, Odoo has grown into a unique, fully open ecosystem that combines community and partner resources to provide a wide range of easy-to-use, integrated and scalable business applications. For more information, please visit www.odoo.com.

About Summit Partners:

Founded in 1984, Summit Partners is a global alternative investment company that currently manages over $ 28 billion in capital dedicated to growth equity, fixed income and public equity opportunities. The Summit has invested in the entire growing sector of the economy and has invested in more than 500 companies in technology, healthcare and other growing industries. Notable technology and software companies funded by Summit Partners include Acturis, Avast, Darktrace, FLEETCOR, Flow Traders, Infor, Klaviyo, Ogone, RELEX Solutions, Smartsheet and Trintech. The Summit has offices in North America and Europe and invests in companies around the world. For more information, please visit www.summitpartners.com or follow LinkedIn.

