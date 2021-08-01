“Talking” ramp posts become a reality at MediaCity UK





X Register for free and receive the latest news stories directly in your inbox.

MediaCity UK in Salford has installed technology that allows you to talk to street furniture such as lamp posts, benches and flower pots, and get feedback from the general public via text messages.

London-based Hello Lamp Post brings state-of-the-art interactive artificial intelligence (AI) technology to a variety of sites across creative, digital and technology destinations, giving the public a say in shaping its future. Encourage to have.

This is the first of many Hello Lamp Post deployments in the UK and abroad, designed to bridge the gap between civilian experience and the formation of future public spaces.

By scanning the QR code of public objects such as planters and benches, everyone from workers to residents and visitors can interact with their surroundings, enabling two-way text conversations and real-time conversations. You will get an answer. It answers their questions as well as information about MediaCity UK’s wide variety of cultural sites and landmarks.

The Hello Lamp Posts QR code will be placed at popular spots such as Quayside MediaCityUK, Box on the Docks, next to the Manchester Ship Canal, and MediaCity UKs’ award-winning gardens. For special reasons MediaCityUK, everyone who lives and visits is encouraged to participate in playful exchanges and informative chats.

The quirky questions include everything from what you ate for breakfast to all the British favorite topics about the weather.

Individuals are also invited to continually share insights into their local experiences and visions, which will be provided directly to MediaCity UK and the Salford City Council. The data not only collects emotions, but also enhances customer service tools as the team considers the implementation of changes and ideas proposed by the community.

The partnership with Hello Lamp Post came from the MediaCityUK Smart City Innovation Testbed earlier this year, giving tech start-ups across the UK the opportunity to develop products and services in a real-world urban environment. Run by the UP Accelerator Group and Connected Places Catapult, this program is one of many ways MediaCity UK supports and adopts smart technology.

Josie Cahill, Place Director at MediaCity UK, said: By investing in smart city accelerators such as HelloLamp Post, MediaCity UK is a good example of how MediaCity UK can act as a living lab where you can test and realize new and innovative ideas. With the creativity and technology at the heart of MediaCity UK’s identity, the Hello Lamp Post provides an exciting and accessible way to get real-time feedback.

“Hearing from the public about what we want to see more at MediaCity UK is part of a long-term strategy to ensure that MediaCity UK grows into a bigger and better place for future generations and is important. We also offer new technologies for sharing local information.

Tiernan Mines, CEO of Hello Lamp Post, said: Our technology enables citizen and visitor feedback to shape the city of the future.

“As a city renowned for its positive thinking and adoption of new ideas, we believe the partnership with MediaCity UK and the Salford City Council is the perfect basis for making a truly lasting change.

“With the unique and diverse landscapes that make up MediaCity UK, the direction of growth is endless, and everyone involved in our technology is open to the opportunities available, sharing ideas and visioning the future. Encouraged to help create. According to their desires and needs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thebusinessdesk.com/northwest/news/2083138-talking-lamp-posts-become-a-reality-at-mediacityuk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos